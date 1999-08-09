A Guide to Starting Psychotherapy Groups
1st Edition
Table of Contents
J.R. Price, D.R. Hescheles, and A.R. Price, Introduction and Definitions.
J.R. Price and A.R. Price, Attitudes and Expectations.
J.R. Price and A.R. Price, Referrals to Group.
J.R. Price, D.R. Hescheles, and A.R. Price, Selecting Clients for Group Psychotherapy.
J.R. Price and D.R. Hescheles, Orienting and Educating Clients.
L. Hoffman, Preparing the Patient for Group Psychotherapy.
J.R. Price and A.R. Price, Record Keeping.
J.R. Price and D.R. Hescheles, The Group or Client's First Session.
E. Shapiro, Cotherapy.
E. Shapiro, Special Groups.
J.S. Rutan and A. Alonso, Reprise: Some Guidelines for Group Therapists.
A. Fuhriman and G.M. Burlingame, Does Group Psychotherapy Work?
S.D. Rose, Group Therapy: a Cognitive-Behavioral Approach.
J.S. Rutan and W.N. Stone, Psychodynamic Group Psychotherapy.
J. Gladfelter, Redecision Therapy.
J.J. O'Hearne, Transactional Analysis in Groups.
J.S. Rutan, Psychoanalytic Group Psychotherapy.
J.R. Price and D.R. Hescheles, Termination.
J.R. Price and D.R. Hescheles, Your Role as Therapist. Appendixes: A: Helpful Names and Addresses. B: J.R. Price, Introduction to Group Psychotherapy. C: American Group Psychotherapy Association, Inc., A Consumer's Guide to Group Psychotherapy. D: Psychotherapy Finances, Glossary of Acronyms and Managed Care Terms. E: Suggested Reading--A Beginning. Index.
Description
How does a therapist go about starting a psychotherapy group? In this practical guide the reader finds the elements, both attitudinal and procedural, needed for starting a therapy group. The processes of obtaining referrals, selecting clients, orienting and educating clients, and preparing clients for psychotherapy are covered in clear step-by-step procedures. Tables and charts are provided for the necessary record keeping. The initial chapters detail the important stages leading up to the first therapy session. Eminent group therapists present special chapters on various therapeutic approaches. The topics of terminating groups and the role of the therapist close this pragmatic guide to therapy groups.
A Guide to Starting Psychotherapy Groups assists psychologists, social workers, psychiatrists, nurse clinicians, pastoral counselors, school and college counselors and other trained therapists in the process of forming and maintaining groups.
Key Features
- Steps for getting groups started, beginning with first mention of group therapy to clients
- Clarification of differing theoretical approaches to doing groups
- Helpful guides for tracking referrals and billing
- Analysis of group psychotherapy's effectiveness
- Attention to special groups and co-therapy leadership
- Authoritative articles by international leaders in group psychotherapy
Readership
Psychologists, social workers, psychiatrists, nurse clinicians, pastoral counselors, school psychologists, college counselors, and other credentialed therapists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 9th August 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080507705
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780125647458
Reviews
The Prepublication Reviews
"Excellent idea and greatly needed." --DAVID HAWKINS, MD, University of North Carolina and Duke University; President of the American Group Psychotherapy Association
"While there are several books on the dynamics of group psychotherapy, none of the available books take up the process of starting a group with any clarity. [This book is] an excellent introduction to the start-up process. I would recommend it to students and psychotherapists." --HENRY SPITZ, MD, Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Director, Group Psychotherapy Program, Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons
"This book would be of value to therapists and students interested in starting up a group." --HILLEL SWILLER, MD, Clinical Professor of Psychiatry, Director, Division of Psychotherapy, Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Published Reviews:
"In A Guide to Starting Psychotherapy Groups, editors John R. Price, David R. Hescheles, and A. Rae Price have collaborated to assist psychologists, social workers, psychiatrists, nurse clinicians, pastoral counselors, school counselors, and other trained therapists in the process of forming and maintaining therapy groups. Included is all the basic information and necessary steps for getting groups started (beginning with the first mention of group therapy to clients); clarification of differing theoretical approaches to doing group therapy); helpful guides for tracking referrals and billing; analysis of group psychotherapy's effectiveness; attention to special groups and co-therapy leadership; and authoritative articles by international leaders in group psychotherapy. A Guide to Starting Psychotherapy Groups is essential, invaluable reading for anyone contemplating or currently conducting a group counseling activity." --MIDWEST BOOK REVIEW (as posted on amazon.com)
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
John Price Editor
John R. Price, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and Certified Group Psychotherapist in Kansas City, MO, has been in private practice for 35 years, and has been a group psychotherapist for over 20 years. Dr. Price is a Fellow in the American Group Psychotherapy Association and a past Chairman of the Board of the Group Psychotherapy Foundation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Private Practice, Kanasa City, Missouri, U.S.A.
David Hescheles Editor
David R. Hescheles, Psy.D., has been leading psychotherapy groups in private practice and organizations for over 20 years, and is a Fellow and Certified Group Psychotherapist of the American Group Psychotherapy Association. Dr. Hescheles is one of the founders of the Division of Group Psychology and Psychotherapy of the American Psychological Association (APA). He is currently teaching at Adelphi University’s Postdoctoral Program in Group Psychotherapy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Private Practice, Oakdale, New York, U.S.A.
A. Price Editor
A. Rae Price, Ph.D., who served as the editorial coordinator for this book, has been an administrator and professor of English and Anthropology at the Metropolitan Community Colleges, Kansas City, MO. Dr. Price has edited the journal and newsletters for the American Association of Women in Community Colleges, and has produced the audio cassette programs "Word Power I and II," "Word Coach," and, most recently, "New Words, New Meanings for a New Age."