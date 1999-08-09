The Prepublication Reviews

"Excellent idea and greatly needed." --DAVID HAWKINS, MD, University of North Carolina and Duke University; President of the American Group Psychotherapy Association

"While there are several books on the dynamics of group psychotherapy, none of the available books take up the process of starting a group with any clarity. [This book is] an excellent introduction to the start-up process. I would recommend it to students and psychotherapists." --HENRY SPITZ, MD, Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Director, Group Psychotherapy Program, Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons

"This book would be of value to therapists and students interested in starting up a group." --HILLEL SWILLER, MD, Clinical Professor of Psychiatry, Director, Division of Psychotherapy, Mount Sinai School of Medicine

Published Reviews:

"In A Guide to Starting Psychotherapy Groups, editors John R. Price, David R. Hescheles, and A. Rae Price have collaborated to assist psychologists, social workers, psychiatrists, nurse clinicians, pastoral counselors, school counselors, and other trained therapists in the process of forming and maintaining therapy groups. Included is all the basic information and necessary steps for getting groups started (beginning with the first mention of group therapy to clients); clarification of differing theoretical approaches to doing group therapy); helpful guides for tracking referrals and billing; analysis of group psychotherapy's effectiveness; attention to special groups and co-therapy leadership; and authoritative articles by international leaders in group psychotherapy. A Guide to Starting Psychotherapy Groups is essential, invaluable reading for anyone contemplating or currently conducting a group counseling activity." --MIDWEST BOOK REVIEW (as posted on amazon.com)