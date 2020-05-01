A Guide to Hazard Identification Methods
2nd Edition
Description
Hazards by their definition are not always obvious. The history of the process industry is littered with incidents where the hazard was not even recognized. There is a need to use the appropriate technique to find them and then determine the best solution for that hazard. A Guide to Hazard Identification Methods, Second Edition gives a description and examples of the most common techniques leading to a safer and more reliable chemical process industry. This new edition has previous sections revised, brought up-to-date and linked to further sources. Furthermore, new elements include a more detailed account of purpose; Black Swan events; human factors; auditing and QA; more examples and discussion of major incidents; HAZID; Task analysis.
Key Features
- Outlines HAZOP - a tried and tested technique
- Discusses HAZID - a newer technique which has not been adequately described elsewhere
- Includes eight new techniques not in first edition
- Illustrates each tool with practical examples
- Shows how many techniques are used under the larger umbrella of hazard identification
Readership
Safety Engineers in the process and allied industries, including both experienced and trainee engineers. University lecturers wanting to introduce their students to the subject of process safety
Table of Contents
1. Legal Framework Hazard/Safety
2. A Guide to Hazard Identification Methods
3. Hazard Studies
4. HAZOP
5. HAZID
6. Task Analysis
7. Layer of Protection Analysis (LOPA)
8. Relative Ranking
9. The Risk Assessment Screening tool (RAST)
10. Checklists
11. What If?
12. Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA)
13. Fault Tree Analysis (FTA)
14. Event Trees (Outcome) Analysis
15. Risk Assessment
16. Vulnerability (human and equipment)
17. Safety Audits
18. Bow Tie (may include Black Swans)
19. Process Hazard Review
20. Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128195437
About the Author
Frank Crawley
Charter Chemical Engineer. 7 Years of experience in Production, Commissioning and Start Up of Olefine Plants (1963 – 70). 10 years of special duties on Nylon Intermediates much as the result of the Flixborough Explosion under the tutelage of the late Trevor Kletz (1970 – 81). 10 years of leading the Loss Prevention group in an oil major (1981- 91). Over 10 years consultancy in the offshore oil industry and over 15 years (part time) in Academe (Chem Eng). Over 50 refereed technical papers under IChemE and others. IChemE Franklin Medal for teaching safety at under and post graduate levels and co-awardee of the IChemE Brennan Medal for the book “HAZOP Guide to Best Practice” (Edition 1). Co-author of the IChemE books: HAZOP: Guide to Best Practice and Hazard Identification Methods (Edition 1) with Brian Tyler.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Strathclyde and Atkins, UK