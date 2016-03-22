A Guide to Filtration with String Wound Cartridges
1st Edition
Influence of Winding Parameters on Filtration Behaviour of String Wound Filter Cartridges
Description
A Guide to Filtration with String Wound Cartridges: Influence of Winding Parameters on Filtration Behaviour of String Wound Filter Cartridges explains the science behind winding phenomena with reference to the use of string wound cartridges in various environments, and is helpful in educating aspiring researchers and technicians on these new technologies that seek to quell the ongoing scarcity of water through the use of new and emerging filtration techniques.
The book provides detailed information about cartridge winding parameters, the number of layers put on the cartridge, their necessary availability, and the retention capacity and pressure drop. In addition, the book provides guidelines regarding the selection of winding variables so that new cartridges that cater to the specific porosity of different sized particles can be developed.
Key Features
- Presents data and conclusions that are based on actual experimental work
- Provides explanations on why winding parameters influence the performance of wound cartridges
- Describes problems encountered during cartridge formation and during its use in filter testing
Readership
Researchers, scientists and chemical engineers working in filtration and separation industry
Table of Contents
- About the Author
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: Introduction to Water World
- Abstract
- 1.1. Water and its various forms
- 1.2. Global scenario
- 1.3. Water resources in the Indian subcontinent
- 1.4. Traditional purification methods
- 1.5. Modern water purification methods
- Chapter 2: Terms, Test Methods, and Types of Filters
- Abstract
- 2.1. Terms/definitions
- 2.2. Test methods: (integrity test methods for filters)
- 2.3. Nondestructive Methods
- 2.4. Destructive test methods
- 2.5. Test report
- 2.6. Particle-size analysis
- 2.7. Other technologies
- 2.8. Filtration techniques and types
- 2.9. Practical applications
- Chapter 3: Selection of Raw Materials and Their Conversion into Wound-Filter Cartridges: Defining Various Winding Terms and Their Importance
- Abstract
- 3.1. The role of textiles
- 3.2. Raw materials
- 3.3. Fiber manufacturing technology
- 3.4. Spinning technology
- 3.5. Package manufacturing techniques
- 3.6. Winding terms
- 3.7. Classification of winding systems
- Chapter 4: Influence of Wind/Traverse Ratio on Wound Filter Performance
- Abstract
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Test report
- 4.3. Comparing single- and multipass test methods
- 4.4. Influence of traverse ratio in general
- 4.5. Influence of coil spacing on pressure drop
- 4.6. Influence of coil spacing on retention efficiency
- 4.7. Influence of coil scatter on pressure drop
- 4.8. Influence of coil scatter on retention efficiency
- 4.9. Influence of coil content on pressure drop
- 4.10. Influence of coil content on retention efficiency
- Chapter 5: Influence of Winding Tension and Spindle Speed on Wound Filter Performance
- Abstract
- 5.1. The basics of tension application on winding machines
- 5.2. Winding geometry
- 5.3. The principle of a tension meter
- 5.4. The Influence of winding tension on pressure drop
- 5.5. The influence of winding-on tension on retention efficiency
- 5.6. The influence of spindle speed
- 5.7. The influence of spindle speed on pressure drop
- 5.8. The influence of spindle speed on retention efficiency
- Chapter 6: Influence of Full Package Diameter on Wound Filter Performance
- Abstract
- 6.1. Methods to control full package diameters
- 6.2. Influence of media thickness on pressure drop
- 6.3. Influence of media thickness on retention efficiency
- Chapter 7: Influence of Fineness of Feed Material on Wound Filter Performance
- Abstract
- 7.1. DREF spinning process
- 7.2. Brief literature review
- 7.3. The influence of yarn fineness on pressure drop
- 7.4. The influence of yarn fineness on retention efficiency
- Chapter 8: Applying Mathematical Tools
- Abstract
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Mathematical approaches
- 8.3. Linear interpolation
- 8.4. Interpolation methods available
- 8.5. Bilinear interpolation
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 22nd March 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128048474
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128051559
About the Author
Pragnya Kanade
Faculty of Technology and Engineering, The M.S. University of Baroda, Vadodara, Gujarat, India
Affiliations and Expertise
Someshwar S. Bhattacharya
Professor Someshwar S. Bhattacharya is the head and vice dean of the Technology and Engineering Department of the M.S. University of Baroda in India. In 2000 he was awarded for his AICTE R&D project. His thesis was short-listed in first ten for best thesis for Indian Academy of Engineering, New- Delhi in 2008. In 2012 his article on the development of prototype bandage lapper for constant tension bandaging published in Journal of Tissue Viability was recognized as one of the best papers. He is advisory board member of the Textile journal.
Affiliations and Expertise
