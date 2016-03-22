A Guide to Filtration with String Wound Cartridges: Influence of Winding Parameters on Filtration Behaviour of String Wound Filter Cartridges explains the science behind winding phenomena with reference to the use of string wound cartridges in various environments, and is helpful in educating aspiring researchers and technicians on these new technologies that seek to quell the ongoing scarcity of water through the use of new and emerging filtration techniques.

The book provides detailed information about cartridge winding parameters, the number of layers put on the cartridge, their necessary availability, and the retention capacity and pressure drop. In addition, the book provides guidelines regarding the selection of winding variables so that new cartridges that cater to the specific porosity of different sized particles can be developed.