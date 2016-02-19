A Geography of the Soviet Union - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080237398, 9781483157993

A Geography of the Soviet Union

3rd Edition

Pergamon Oxford Geographies

Authors: John C. Dewdney
Editors: W. B. Fisher
eBook ISBN: 9781483157993
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 196
Description

A Geography of the Soviet Union, Third Edition presents the significant geographical elements of the contemporary U.S.S.R. This book explores the human, economic, and political conditions and problems posed by the various geographical features.

Organized into 11 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the comparison of the relative sizes of U.S.A, U.K., and U.S.S.R. This text then provides a detailed account of the main features of the geological structure of the Soviet Union. Other chapters consider the latitude distribution of the land area of the U.S.S.R. that is extremely significant in the effect it has on climatic conditions. This book discusses as well the historical geography of Soviet Union, tracing the stages by which so large an area has been brought within the frontiers of a single political unit.

This book is intended to be suitable for fifth and sixth level pupils in school as well as for first-year university students.

Table of Contents


List of Figure

List of Tables

Editor's Foreword

Preface to the Third Edition

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

Acknowledgments

Introduction

1. Structure and Relief

2. Climate, Soils, Vegetation

3. Historical Geography—the Growth of the Russian State

4. The Peoples of the Soviet Union

5. The Administrative Structure of the U.S.S.R.

6. Agriculture

7. The Development of the Soviet Economy

8. Industrial Resources

9. Industrial Development

10. Transport

11. Population

Bibliography

Index

