A Fête of Topology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124804401, 9781483259185

A Fête of Topology

1st Edition

Papers Dedicated to Itiro Tamura

Editors: Y. Matsumoto T. Mizutani S. Morita
eBook ISBN: 9781483259185
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th January 1988
Page Count: 614
Description

A Fête of Topology: Papers Dedicated to Itiro Tamura focuses on the progress in the processes, methodologies, and approaches involved in topology, including foliations, cohomology, and surface bundles.

The publication first takes a look at leaf closures in Riemannian foliations and differentiable singular cohomology for foliations. Discussions focus on differentiable singular chains restricted to leaves, differentiable singular cohomology for foliations, covering of pseudogroups and fundamental group, normal type of an orbit closure, and construction of a global model. The text then takes a look at measure of exceptional minimal sets of codimension one foliations, examples of exceptional minimal sets, foliations transverse to non-singular Morse-Smale flows, and Chern character for discrete groups.

The manuscript ponders on characteristic classes of surface bundles and bounded cohomology, Hill's equation, isomonodromy deformation and characteristic classes, and topology of folds, cusps, and Morin singularities. Topics include system of Hill's equations, Lagrange-Grassman manifold, positive curves, Morse theory, bounded cohomology, and characteristic classes of surface bundles.

The publication is a vital source of information for researchers interested in topology.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword

Publications of Itiro Tamura

Foliations

Leaf Closures in Riemannian Foliations

On the Homomorphism 𝑯★ (𝑩ℝδ)→𝑯★ (𝑩Diff∞c(ℝ)δ)

The Godbillon-Vey Cocycle of Diff ℝn

Differentiable Singular Cohomology for Foliations

Measure of Exceptional Minimal Sets of Codimension One Foliations

Examples of Exceptional Minimal Sets

Average Signatures of Pa-Leaves of Codimension-One Foliations

Foliations Transverse to Non-Singular Morse-Smale Flows

Characteristic Classes

Chern Character for Discrete Groups

Characteristic Classes of Surface Bundles and Bounded Cohomology

Hill's Equation, Isomonodromy Deformation and Characteristic Classes

Singularities and Orbifolds

Polyèdres Évanescents et Effondrements

Topology of Folds, Cusps and Morin Singularities

Examples of Algebraic Surfaces with q = 0 and pg ≤ l Which are Locally Hypersurfaces

On Biholomorphisms Between Some Kummer Branched Covering Spaces of Complex Projective Plane

A Compactness Theorem of a Set of Aspherical Riemannian Orbifolds

3- and 4-Dimensional Manifolds

Virtual Betti Numbers of Some Hyperbolic 3-Manifolds

Quasi-Localness and Unknotting Theorems for Knots in 3-Manifolds

Energy of a Knot

Knots in the Stable 4-Space; An Overview

On the 4-Dimensional Seifert Fiberings with Euclidean Base Orbifolds

On Immersed 2-Spheres in S2 x S2

An Explicit Formula of the Metric on the Moduli Space of BPST-Instantons Over S4

Hyperbolic Metric on the Moduli Space of BPSt-Instantons Over S4

Group Actions

An s-Cobordism Theorem for Semi-Free S1-Manifolds

Smooth Group Actions on Cohomology Complex Projective Spaces with a Fixed Point Component of Codimension 2

About the Editor

Y. Matsumoto

T. Mizutani

S. Morita

