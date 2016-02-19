A Fête of Topology
1st Edition
Papers Dedicated to Itiro Tamura
Description
A Fête of Topology: Papers Dedicated to Itiro Tamura focuses on the progress in the processes, methodologies, and approaches involved in topology, including foliations, cohomology, and surface bundles.
The publication first takes a look at leaf closures in Riemannian foliations and differentiable singular cohomology for foliations. Discussions focus on differentiable singular chains restricted to leaves, differentiable singular cohomology for foliations, covering of pseudogroups and fundamental group, normal type of an orbit closure, and construction of a global model. The text then takes a look at measure of exceptional minimal sets of codimension one foliations, examples of exceptional minimal sets, foliations transverse to non-singular Morse-Smale flows, and Chern character for discrete groups.
The manuscript ponders on characteristic classes of surface bundles and bounded cohomology, Hill's equation, isomonodromy deformation and characteristic classes, and topology of folds, cusps, and Morin singularities. Topics include system of Hill's equations, Lagrange-Grassman manifold, positive curves, Morse theory, bounded cohomology, and characteristic classes of surface bundles.
The publication is a vital source of information for researchers interested in topology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Publications of Itiro Tamura
Foliations
Leaf Closures in Riemannian Foliations
On the Homomorphism 𝑯★ (𝑩ℝδ)→𝑯★ (𝑩Diff∞c(ℝ)δ)
The Godbillon-Vey Cocycle of Diff ℝn
Differentiable Singular Cohomology for Foliations
Measure of Exceptional Minimal Sets of Codimension One Foliations
Examples of Exceptional Minimal Sets
Average Signatures of Pa-Leaves of Codimension-One Foliations
Foliations Transverse to Non-Singular Morse-Smale Flows
Characteristic Classes
Chern Character for Discrete Groups
Characteristic Classes of Surface Bundles and Bounded Cohomology
Hill's Equation, Isomonodromy Deformation and Characteristic Classes
Singularities and Orbifolds
Polyèdres Évanescents et Effondrements
Topology of Folds, Cusps and Morin Singularities
Examples of Algebraic Surfaces with q = 0 and pg ≤ l Which are Locally Hypersurfaces
On Biholomorphisms Between Some Kummer Branched Covering Spaces of Complex Projective Plane
A Compactness Theorem of a Set of Aspherical Riemannian Orbifolds
3- and 4-Dimensional Manifolds
Virtual Betti Numbers of Some Hyperbolic 3-Manifolds
Quasi-Localness and Unknotting Theorems for Knots in 3-Manifolds
Energy of a Knot
Knots in the Stable 4-Space; An Overview
On the 4-Dimensional Seifert Fiberings with Euclidean Base Orbifolds
On Immersed 2-Spheres in S2 x S2
An Explicit Formula of the Metric on the Moduli Space of BPST-Instantons Over S4
Hyperbolic Metric on the Moduli Space of BPSt-Instantons Over S4
Group Actions
An s-Cobordism Theorem for Semi-Free S1-Manifolds
Smooth Group Actions on Cohomology Complex Projective Spaces with a Fixed Point Component of Codimension 2
Details
No. of pages: 614
- 614
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 4th January 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483259185