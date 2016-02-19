A Correlation Study of Methods of Matrix Structural Analysis, Volume 69
1st Edition
Report to the 14th Meeting, Structures and Materials Panel Advisory Group for Aeronautical Research and Development, NATO, Paris, France, July 6, 1962
Table of Contents
Chapter
Foreword
Acknowledgment
Nomenclature
1. Introduction
2. Methods of Matrix Structural Analysis
A. Force (Flexibility) Methods
B. Displacement (Stiffness) Methods
3. Derivation of Discrete Element Properties
A. Direct Determination of Element Stiffness
1. Equivalent Force Approach
2. Unit Displacement Theorem
3. Strain Energy-Castigliano's Theorem
B. Direct Determination of Element Flexibility
1. Equivalent Force Approach
2. Unit Load Theorem
3. Strain Energy-Castigliano's Theorem
C. Reciprocity Relationships
D. Significance of Alternative Approaches to the Derivation of Element Properties
4. Analysis of Multiweb Wing Structures
A. Description of Models and Test Data
1. Geometric Details
2. Test Results
B. Analytical Idealizations
1. Summary of Idealizations
2. Analyses—General Considerations
3. Axial Force Member-Shear Panel Idealization
4. Triangular Skin Plates-"Shear-Moment" Spar
5. Plate Element Skin-Flexural Element, and Plate Element Skin-Plate Internal Member
6. Plate Element Skin-Compound Flexural Element
7. Equivalent Plate-Grzedzielski Approach
5. Results and Evaluation
A. Multiweb Structures
1. Results of Multiweb Wing Analyses
2. Comparison and Evaluation of Analysis and Test Results
3. Recommended Idealization for Multiweb Wing Analysis
B. Attainable Accuracy
1. Errors
2. Influence of Special Phenomena
6. Conclusions
A. Recommended Computer Program Development
B. Future Work
1. Mathematical Methods
2. Structural Idealization
3. Nonlinear Elastic Systems
4. Inelasticity
5. Structural Synthesis
References
Appendix
Author Index
A Correlation Study of Methods of Matrix Structural Analysis describes the results of a survey and review of airframe matrix structural analysis. The book also explains concepts of force and displacement, as well as the techniques for determining the force-displacement properties of discrete elements employed in analytical idealizations of structures. The text investigates the results of extensive analyses of multiweb low aspect ratio wings, using past evaluative studies and idealizations contained in reports of the AGARD Structures and Materials Panel. The techniques describe in the Panel and other techniques in matrix structural analysis lead to identical formulations of the governing equations. The differences between various references with respect to idealization are independent of the formulation of the governing equations. The solutions to governing equations are precise solutions for the postulated discrete element system. The book also describes a recommended computer program development using whichever is more appropriate between a force approach or displacement approach to matrix structural analysis. The text is valuable for researchers in structural analysis, aeronautics, applied mechanics, and investigators of aircraft engineering.
- No. of pages:
- 126
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223674