A Concrete Approach To Abstract Algebra,Student Solutions Manual (e-only) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123846792, 9780123846815

A Concrete Approach To Abstract Algebra,Student Solutions Manual (e-only)

1st Edition

eBook ISBN: 9780123846815
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th April 2010
Page Count: 300
Description

A Concrete Approach to Abstract Algebra begins with a concrete and thorough examination of familiar objects like integers, rational numbers, real numbers, complex numbers, complex conjugation and polynomials, in this unique approach, the author builds upon these familar objects and then uses them to introduce and motivate advanced concepts in algebra in a manner that is easier to understand for most students. The text will be of particular interest to teachers and future teachers as it links abstract algebra to many topics wich arise in courses in algebra, geometry, trigonometry, precalculus and calculus.  The final four chapters present the more theoretical material needed for graduate study.

