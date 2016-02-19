Perspectives in Computing: A Computational Logic Handbook contains a precise description of the logic and a detailed reference guide to the associated mechanical theorem proving system, including a primer for the logic as a functional programming language, an introduction to proofs in the logic, and a primer for the mechanical theorem.

The publication first offers information on a primer for the logic, formalization within the logic, and a precise description of the logic. Discussions focus on induction and recursion, quantification, explicit value terms, dealing with features and omissions, elementary mathematical relationships, Boolean operators, and conventional data structures. The text then takes a look at proving theorems in the logic, mechanized proofs in the logic, and an introduction to the system.

The text examines the processes involved in using the theorem prover, four classes of rules generated from lemmas, and aborting or interrupting commands. Topics include executable counterparts, toggle, elimination of irrelevancy, heuristic use of equalities, representation of formulas, type sets, and the crucial check points in a proof attempt.

The publication is a vital reference for researchers interested in computational logic.