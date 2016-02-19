A Computational Logic Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121229528, 9781483277783

A Computational Logic Handbook

1st Edition

Formerly Notes and Reports in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics

Authors: Robert S. Boyer J Strother Moore
Editors: Werner Rheinboldt Daniel Siewiorek
eBook ISBN: 9781483277783
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1988
Page Count: 426
Description

Perspectives in Computing: A Computational Logic Handbook contains a precise description of the logic and a detailed reference guide to the associated mechanical theorem proving system, including a primer for the logic as a functional programming language, an introduction to proofs in the logic, and a primer for the mechanical theorem.

The publication first offers information on a primer for the logic, formalization within the logic, and a precise description of the logic. Discussions focus on induction and recursion, quantification, explicit value terms, dealing with features and omissions, elementary mathematical relationships, Boolean operators, and conventional data structures. The text then takes a look at proving theorems in the logic, mechanized proofs in the logic, and an introduction to the system.

The text examines the processes involved in using the theorem prover, four classes of rules generated from lemmas, and aborting or interrupting commands. Topics include executable counterparts, toggle, elimination of irrelevancy, heuristic use of equalities, representation of formulas, type sets, and the crucial check points in a proof attempt.

The publication is a vital reference for researchers interested in computational logic.

Table of Contents


﻿Part I. The Logic

1. Introduction

1.1. A Summary of the Logic and Theorem Prover

1.2. Some Interesting Applications

1.3. The Organization of this Handbook

2. A Primer for the Logic

2.1. Syntax

2.2. Boolean Operators

2.3. Data Types

2.4. Extending the Syntax

2.5. Conventional Data Structures

2.6. Defining Functions

2.7. Recursive Functions on Conventional Data Structures

2.8. Ordinals

2.9. Useful Functions

2.10. The Interpreter

2.11. The General Purpose Quantifier

3. Formalization Within the Logic

3.1. Elementary Programming Examples

3.2. Elementary Mathematical Relationships

3.3. Dealing with Omissions

3.4. Dealing with Features

3.5. Nondeterminism

3.6. Embedded Formal Systems

4. A Precise Description of the Logic

4.1. Apologia

4.2. Outline of the Presentation

4.3. Formal Syntax

4.4. Embedded Propositional Calculus and Equality

4.5. The Shell Principle and the Primitive Data Types

4.6. Explicit Value Terms

4.7. The Extended Syntax—Abbreviations I

4.8. Ordinals

4.9. Useful Function Definitions

4.10. The Formal Metatheory

4.11. Quantification

4.12. Subrps and Non-Subrps

4.13. Induction and Recursion

5. Proving Theorems in the Logic

5.1. Propositional Calculus with Equality

5.2. Theorems about If and Propositional Functions

5.3. Simple Theorems about Nil, Cons, and Append

5.4. The Associativity of Append

5.5. Simple Arithmetic

5.6. Structural Induction

Part II. Using the System

6. Mechanized Proofs in the Logic

6.1. The Organization of Our Theorem Prover

6.2. An Example Proof—Associativity of Times

6.3. An Explanation of the Proof

7. An Introduction to the System

7.1. The Data Base of Rules

7.2. Logical Events

7.3. A Summary of the Commands

7.4. Errors

7.5. Aborting a Command

7.6. Syntax and the User Interface

7.7. Confusing Lisp and the Logic

8. A Sample Session with the Theorem Prover

9. How to Use the Theorem Prover

9.1. Reverse-Reverse Revisited—Cooperatively

9.2. Using Lisp and a Text Editor as the Interface

9.3. The Crucial Check Points in a Proof Attempt

10. How the Theorem Prover Works

10.1. The Representation of Formulas

10.2. Type Sets

10.3. Simplification

10.4. Elimination of Destructors

10.5. Heuristic Use of Equalities

10.6. Generalization

10.7. Elimination of Irrelevancy

10.8. Induction

11. The Four Classes of Rules Generated from Lemmas

11.1. Rewrite

11.2. Meta

11.3. Elim

11.4. Generalize

12. Reference Guide

12.1. Aborting or Interrupting Commands

12.2. Accumulated-Persistence

12.3. Add-Axiom

12.4. Add-Shell

12.5. Boot-Strap

12.6. Break-Lemma

12.7. Break-Rewrite

12.8. Ch

12.9. Chronology

12.10. Compile-Uncompiled-Defns

12.11. Data-Base

12.12. Dcl

12.13. Defn

12.14. Disable

12.15. Do-Events

12.16. Elim

12.17. Enable

12.18. Errors

12.19. Event Commands

12.20. Events-Since

12.21. Executable Counterparts

12.22. Explicit Values

12.23. Extensions

12.24. Failed-Events

12.25. File Names

12.26. Generalize

12.27. Maintain-Rewrite-Path

12.28. Make-Lib

12.29. Meta

12.30. Names—Events, Functions, and Variables

12.31. Note-Lib

12.32. Nqthm Mode

12.33. Ppe

12.34. Prove

12.35. Proveall

12.36. Prove-Lemma

12.37. R-Loop

12.38. Reduce-Term-Clock

12.39. Rewrite

12.40. Root Names

12.41. Rule Classes

12.42. Time Triple

12.43. Thm Mode

12.44. Toggle

12.45. Toggle-Defined-Functions

12.46. Translate

12.47. Ubt

12.48. Unbreak-Lemma

12.49. Undo-Back-Through

12.50. Undo-Name

13. Hints on Using the Theorem Prover

13.1. How to Write "Good" Definitions

13.2. How To Use Rewrite Rules

13.3. How to Use Elim Rules

14. Installation Guide

14.1. The Source Files

14.2. Compiling

14.3. Loading

14.4. Executable Images

14.5. Example Installation

14.6. Installation Problems

14.7. Shakedown

14.8. Packages

14.9. Example Event Files

Appendix I. A Parser for the Syntax

I.1. Some Preliminary Conventions

I.2. The Formal Definition of Read

I.3. The Formal Definition of Translate

I.4. Exsyn

Appendix II. The Primitive Shell Axioms

II.1. The Natural Numbers

II.2. The Ordered Pairs

II.3. The Literal Atoms

II.4. The Negative Integers

Appendix III. On the Difficulty of Proofs

References

Index

About the Author

Robert S. Boyer

J Strother Moore

About the Editor

Werner Rheinboldt

Daniel Siewiorek

Affiliations and Expertise

Carnegie-Mellon University

