A Collection of Problems on a Course of Mathematical Analysis is a collection of systematically selected problems and exercises (with corresponding solutions) in mathematical analysis. A common instruction precedes a group of problems of the same type. Problems with a physics content are preceded by the necessary physical laws. In the case of more or less difficult problems, hints are given in the answers.

This book is comprised of 15 chapters and begins with an overview of functions and methods of specifying them; notation for and classification of functions; elementary investigation of functions; and trigonometric and inverse trigonometric functions. The following chapters deal with limits and tests for their existence; differential calculus, with emphasis on derivatives and differentials; functions and curves; definite and indefinite integrals; and methods of evaluating definite integrals. Some applications of the integral in geometry, statics, and physics are also considered; along with functions of several variables; multiple integrals and iterated integration; line and surface integrals; and differential equations. The final chapter is devoted to trigonometric series.

This monograph is intended for students studying mathematical analysis within the framework of a technical college course.