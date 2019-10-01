A Clinical Introduction to Psychosis

SECTION 1 - THE BASICS

1. What is psychosis?

Part One: Lived experience perspectives

Past, present and future – Clair de La Lune

My Hidden Superpower - Evie Glasshouse

Part Two: Current conceptualisation of psychosis – Clinical and research perspectives

Clara Humpston and Henry Jackson



2. Models of Schizophrenia. A Selective Review of Genetic, Neuropharmacological, Cognitive and Social Approaches

Sohee Park and Megan Ichinose



3. Understanding the Impact of Mental Health Stigma and the Role of Clinicians as Allies

Katherine Nieweglowski, Sang Qin, Deysi Paniagua, Patrick W. Corrigan



4. Culture and psychosis in clinical practice

G. E. Jarvis, Srividya Iyer, Lisa Andermann and Kenneth Fung

5. The recovery model and psychosis

Bethany Leonhardt, Jay Hamm and Paul Lysaker

SECTION 2 - ASSESSMENT

6. Symptom assessment and psychosis

Rebecca Kelly, Christopher shoulder and Vaughan Bell



7. Negative symptoms and their assessment in schizophrenia and related disorders

Jack Blanchard, LeeAnn Shan, Alexandria Andrea, Christina Savage, Ann M. Kring and Lauren Weittenhiller



8. Assessing social and non-social cognition in schizophrenia and related disorders

Amy Pinkham and Johanna Badcock



9. Assessing social functioning across the life course in psychosis

Helen Stain and Jone Bjornestad



10. Trauma, psychosis and post-traumatic stress disorder

Amy Hardy, Irene van de Giessen and David P. G. van den Berg



11. Effectively Assessing Sleep and Circadian Rhythms in Psychosis

Jan Cosgrove, Elizabeth Klingaman and Philip Gehrman



12. Benefits, assessment and preferences of physical activity in psychosis.

Shuichi Suetani and Joseph Firth



13. Screening and assessment of substance use in psychosis.

Kim T. Mueser

SECTION 3 - LINKING ASSESSMENT TO TREATMENT

14. Clinical case formulation

Katherine Berry, Gillian Haddock and Georgie Paulik

SECTION 4 - THERAPIES

15. Cognitive Behavioural Therapies for Psychosis

Louise Johns, Louise Isham, and Rachel Manser



16. Third Wave CBT Interventions for Psychosis

Lyn Ellett and Jessica Kingston



17. Cognitive remediation to improve functional outcome

Alice Medalia and Alice Saperstein



18. Promoting psychosocial functioning and recovery in schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders

Olga Santesteban, Simon Rice, Cesar Gonzalez Blanch and Mario Alvarez-Jimenez



19. Trauma informed therapies

David P. G. van den Berg, Irene van de Giessen and Amy Hardy



20. Better sleep: Evidence-based interventions

Felicity Waite and Bryony Sheaves



21. Get moving: physical activity and exercise for mental health

Hamish Fibbins, Oscar Lederman, Simon Rosenbaum



22. Treating comorbid substance use and psychosis

Amanda L. Baker, Alexandra M.J. Denham, Sonja Pohlman, and Kristen McCarter



23. A brief guide to medications for psychosis

Anthony Harris



24. Get in early: Early intervention services for psychotic symptoms

Jesse Gates and Eoin Killacky

SECTION 5 - NEW DIRECTIONS IN RESEARCH AND PRACTICE

25. Beyond belief: new approaches to the treatment of paranoia

Philippa Garety, Thomas Ward, and Mar Rus-Calafell



26. Being a scientist-practitioner in the field of psychosis: Experiences from voices clinics

Georgie Paulik, Neil Thomas, Evie Glasshouse, and Mark Hayward



27. The therapeutic use of digital technologies in psychosis

Imogen Bell, Michelle Lim and Neil Thomas



28. Tracking language in real time in psychosis

Terje B. Holmlund, Taylor L. Fedechko, Brita Elvevåg and Alex S. Cohen



29. Integrating lived experience perspectives into clinical practice

Catherine van Zelst