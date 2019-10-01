A Clinical Introduction to Psychosis
1st Edition
Foundations for Clinical Psychologists and Neuropsychologists
Description
This practical guide outlines the latest advances in understanding and treating psychotic symptoms and disorders, articulating step-by-step the clinical skills and knowledge required to effectively treat this patient population. A Clinical Introduction to Psychosis takes an evidence-based approach that encourages a wider perspective on clinical practice, with chapters covering stigma and bias, cultural factors, the importance of social functioning, physical health, sleep, and more. A broad array of treatment modalities are discussed, including cognitive behavioral therapy, cognitive remediation, psychosocial interventions, trauma-informed therapies, and recovery-oriented practice. The book also provides a concise overview of the latest advances regarding cognitive profiles in people with psychotic disorders, the developmental progression of cognitive abilities, and the clinical relevance of cognitive dysfunction. The book additionally familiarizes readers with issues and controversies surrounding diagnostic classification, transdiagnostic expression, and dimensional assessment of symptoms in psychosis.
Key Features
- Provides treatment and assessment methods for psychotic symptoms and disorders
- Looks at how psychosis develops and the impact of stigma on clinicians and clients
- Studies the links between trauma, PTSD, and psychosis, as well as sleep and psychosis
- Covers digital technologies for treating and assessing psychosis
- Outlines strategies for treating visual and auditory hallucinations
- Examines how to incorporate consumer and clinician perspectives in clinical practice
Readership
Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in professional psychology programs; Mental health clinicians and researchers
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 - THE BASICS
1. What is psychosis?
Part One: Lived experience perspectives
Past, present and future – Clair de La Lune
My Hidden Superpower - Evie Glasshouse
Part Two: Current conceptualisation of psychosis – Clinical and research perspectives
Clara Humpston and Henry Jackson
2. Models of Schizophrenia. A Selective Review of Genetic, Neuropharmacological, Cognitive and Social Approaches
Sohee Park and Megan Ichinose
3. Understanding the Impact of Mental Health Stigma and the Role of Clinicians as Allies
Katherine Nieweglowski, Sang Qin, Deysi Paniagua, Patrick W. Corrigan
4. Culture and psychosis in clinical practice
G. E. Jarvis, Srividya Iyer, Lisa Andermann and Kenneth Fung
5. The recovery model and psychosis
Bethany Leonhardt, Jay Hamm and Paul Lysaker
SECTION 2 - ASSESSMENT
6. Symptom assessment and psychosis
Rebecca Kelly, Christopher shoulder and Vaughan Bell
7. Negative symptoms and their assessment in schizophrenia and related disorders
Jack Blanchard, LeeAnn Shan, Alexandria Andrea, Christina Savage, Ann M. Kring and Lauren Weittenhiller
8. Assessing social and non-social cognition in schizophrenia and related disorders
Amy Pinkham and Johanna Badcock
9. Assessing social functioning across the life course in psychosis
Helen Stain and Jone Bjornestad
10. Trauma, psychosis and post-traumatic stress disorder
Amy Hardy, Irene van de Giessen and David P. G. van den Berg
11. Effectively Assessing Sleep and Circadian Rhythms in Psychosis
Jan Cosgrove, Elizabeth Klingaman and Philip Gehrman
12. Benefits, assessment and preferences of physical activity in psychosis.
Shuichi Suetani and Joseph Firth
13. Screening and assessment of substance use in psychosis.
Kim T. Mueser
SECTION 3 - LINKING ASSESSMENT TO TREATMENT
14. Clinical case formulation
Katherine Berry, Gillian Haddock and Georgie Paulik
SECTION 4 - THERAPIES
15. Cognitive Behavioural Therapies for Psychosis
Louise Johns, Louise Isham, and Rachel Manser
16. Third Wave CBT Interventions for Psychosis
Lyn Ellett and Jessica Kingston
17. Cognitive remediation to improve functional outcome
Alice Medalia and Alice Saperstein
18. Promoting psychosocial functioning and recovery in schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders
Olga Santesteban, Simon Rice, Cesar Gonzalez Blanch and Mario Alvarez-Jimenez
19. Trauma informed therapies
David P. G. van den Berg, Irene van de Giessen and Amy Hardy
20. Better sleep: Evidence-based interventions
Felicity Waite and Bryony Sheaves
21. Get moving: physical activity and exercise for mental health
Hamish Fibbins, Oscar Lederman, Simon Rosenbaum
22. Treating comorbid substance use and psychosis
Amanda L. Baker, Alexandra M.J. Denham, Sonja Pohlman, and Kristen McCarter
23. A brief guide to medications for psychosis
Anthony Harris
24. Get in early: Early intervention services for psychotic symptoms
Jesse Gates and Eoin Killacky
SECTION 5 - NEW DIRECTIONS IN RESEARCH AND PRACTICE
25. Beyond belief: new approaches to the treatment of paranoia
Philippa Garety, Thomas Ward, and Mar Rus-Calafell
26. Being a scientist-practitioner in the field of psychosis: Experiences from voices clinics
Georgie Paulik, Neil Thomas, Evie Glasshouse, and Mark Hayward
27. The therapeutic use of digital technologies in psychosis
Imogen Bell, Michelle Lim and Neil Thomas
28. Tracking language in real time in psychosis
Terje B. Holmlund, Taylor L. Fedechko, Brita Elvevåg and Alex S. Cohen
29. Integrating lived experience perspectives into clinical practice
Catherine van Zelst
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128150122
About the Editor
Johanna Badcock
Johanna Badcock is a Fellow of the Association for Psychological Science and has been conducting clinical research on psychotic symptoms and disorders for over 25 years. She graduated with a BA in Experimental Psychology from the University of Oxford, and received her MA (Clinical Psychology) and PhD on psychosis proneness, from the University of Melbourne. Her studies have mainly focussed on unravelling the cognitive, emotional and social mechanisms involved in the individual symptoms of psychosis, especially auditory hallucinations. She has mentored students in clinical and neuropsychology over many years and is now the Research Director of Perth Voices Clinic – an integrated clinical and research facility for people with anomalous perceptual experiences which also provides advanced training for future clinical psychologists.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Psychological Science, The University of Western Australia; Perth Voices Clinic, Western Australia, Australia
Georgie Paulik
Georgie Paulik is a clinician-researcher and Clinical Director of Perth Voices Clinic, Western Australia. She graduated with BSc (Honours) and Masters (Clinical Psychology) / PhD from the University of Western Australia. For the past decade her research and clinical work have centred on voices (auditory hallucinations), early psychosis and the prevention of illness in people at ultra-high-risk for psychosis. She provides training and supervision to postgraduate clinical psychology students in the delivery of psychological interventions for voices, as well as advanced training for mental health clinicians in this (and related) areas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Perth Voices Clinic, Western Australia; School of Psychological Sciences, the University of Western Australia, Western Australia