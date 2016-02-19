A Biological and Psychological Background to Education focuses on man's physical and psychological characteristics which influence education.

The publication first underscores the importance of man's biological background, the biological nature of man, and the nature of the vital processes. Discussions focus on respiration, nutrition, object of vital activities, characteristics of man as an animal, primate characteristics, diversity of man, public education, and human biology in the schools. The book then examines the control of vital processes, reproduction and sex education, genetic factors in the life of man, evolution and man, and development and growth.

The manuscript takes a look at movement, posture, and exercise, health and the teacher's responsibility, social heritage of man, higher mental processes, and structure of personality. Topics include social factors in personality, remembering and forgetting, intelligence, perception, contemporary pressures in society, prevention of disease, and the significance of levers in the body.

The publication is designed for students at colleges of education and colleges of physical education.