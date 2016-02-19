A Biological and Psychological Background to Education
1st Edition
A Biological and Psychological Background to Education focuses on man's physical and psychological characteristics which influence education.
The publication first underscores the importance of man's biological background, the biological nature of man, and the nature of the vital processes. Discussions focus on respiration, nutrition, object of vital activities, characteristics of man as an animal, primate characteristics, diversity of man, public education, and human biology in the schools. The book then examines the control of vital processes, reproduction and sex education, genetic factors in the life of man, evolution and man, and development and growth.
The manuscript takes a look at movement, posture, and exercise, health and the teacher's responsibility, social heritage of man, higher mental processes, and structure of personality. Topics include social factors in personality, remembering and forgetting, intelligence, perception, contemporary pressures in society, prevention of disease, and the significance of levers in the body.
The publication is designed for students at colleges of education and colleges of physical education.
Part I. The Biological Background and its Educational Implications
1. The Importance of Man's Biological Background
Biological and Moral Questions
The Diversity of Man
Health
Public Education
Human Biology in the Schools
2. The Biological Nature of Man
The Characteristics of Man as an Animal
Primate Characteristics
The Characteristics of Homo sapiens
3. The Nature of the Vital Processes
The Nature of Man's Existence
The Object of Vital Activities
Nutrition
Respiration
Excretion
4. The Control of the Vital Processes
The Nervous System
The Autonomic Nervous System
The Nervous Impulse
The Endocrine Glands
5. Reproduction and Sex Education
The Nature of Reproduction
Male and Female Hormones
Contraceptive Drugs
Embryological Development
The Rhesus Factor
Parturition
Sex Education
6. Genetic Factors in the Life of Man
Basic Principles
The Genetic Mechanism in Practice
The Inheritance of Sex
Sex-Linked Mutations
Factors Producing Mutations
The Nature of Genes
7. Evolution and Man
The Theory of Natural Selection
Evolutionary Evidence
The Evolution of Man
Human Cultures
The Significance of Man's Evolution
8. Development and Growth
The Theory of Maturation
Factors Which Govern the Interpretation of Growth Data
The Phases of Growth
Factors Which Affect Growth
9. Movement, Posture and Exercise
The Functions of Movement
The Principles of Movement
The Significance of Levers in the Body
The Control of Voluntary Movement
Muscle Tone and Posture
The Effects of Exercise
10. Health and the Teacher's Responsibility
Ill Health
The Body's Defences Against Disease
The Prevention of Disease
The Healthy Individual
The Teacher's Responsibility
Part II The Psychological Background and its Educational Implications
11. The Social Heritage of Man
Man's Endowment
Contemporary Pressures in Society
The Problems and Possibilities of Democracy
Conclusion
12. Higher Mental Processes (I)
Intelligence
Perception
Imagery
Conclusion
13. Higher Mental Processess (II)
Learning
Remembering and Forgetting
Thinking
Conclusion
14. The Structure of Personality
Personality
Social Factors in Personality
Unconscious Elements in Personality
Recent Attempts to Assess Personality
Conclusion
15. The Teaching of Normal Children
The Learner
The Method
The Teacher
Conclusion
16. Freedom and Restriction
Environmental Restrictions on Freedom
Other Restrictions on Freedom
Conclusion
17. Differences in Children
Gifted Children
Severely Subnormal Children
Educationally Subnormal Children
Verbal Expression
Introversion
Speech Defects
Conclusion
18. Failure to Learn
Backwardness
Dull Children
Retarded Children
Other Handicaps
Attention
Interest
Conclusion
19. Personality Disorders
Maladjustment
Withdrawal
Dishonesty and Theft
Other Symptoms of Maladjustment
Factors in Adjustment
Child Guidance Service
Conclusion
20. The Teaching of Children with Difficulties in Learning
What is Required?
Special Educational Treatment
Handicapped Children in Ordinary Schools
Reading
Number
Conclusion
- No. of pages:
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483280691