A Biological and Psychological Background to Education - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080121956, 9781483280691

A Biological and Psychological Background to Education

1st Edition

Authors: C. G. Ivan Hussell Alice F. Laing
Editors: G. L. Watt
eBook ISBN: 9781483280691
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 238
Description

A Biological and Psychological Background to Education focuses on man's physical and psychological characteristics which influence education.

The publication first underscores the importance of man's biological background, the biological nature of man, and the nature of the vital processes. Discussions focus on respiration, nutrition, object of vital activities, characteristics of man as an animal, primate characteristics, diversity of man, public education, and human biology in the schools. The book then examines the control of vital processes, reproduction and sex education, genetic factors in the life of man, evolution and man, and development and growth.

The manuscript takes a look at movement, posture, and exercise, health and the teacher's responsibility, social heritage of man, higher mental processes, and structure of personality. Topics include social factors in personality, remembering and forgetting, intelligence, perception, contemporary pressures in society, prevention of disease, and the significance of levers in the body.

The publication is designed for students at colleges of education and colleges of physical education.

Table of Contents


Illustrations

Preface

Part I. The Biological Background and its Educational Implications

1. The Importance of Man's Biological Background

Biological and Moral Questions

The Diversity of Man

Health

Public Education

Human Biology in the Schools

2. The Biological Nature of Man

The Characteristics of Man as an Animal

Primate Characteristics

The Characteristics of Homo sapiens

3. The Nature of the Vital Processes

The Nature of Man's Existence

The Object of Vital Activities

Nutrition

Respiration

Excretion

4. The Control of the Vital Processes

The Nervous System

The Autonomic Nervous System

The Nervous Impulse

The Endocrine Glands

5. Reproduction and Sex Education

The Nature of Reproduction

Male and Female Hormones

Contraceptive Drugs

Embryological Development

The Rhesus Factor

Parturition

Sex Education

6. Genetic Factors in the Life of Man

Basic Principles

The Genetic Mechanism in Practice

The Inheritance of Sex

Sex-Linked Mutations

Factors Producing Mutations

The Nature of Genes

7. Evolution and Man

The Theory of Natural Selection

Evolutionary Evidence

The Evolution of Man

Human Cultures

The Significance of Man's Evolution

8. Development and Growth

The Theory of Maturation

Factors Which Govern the Interpretation of Growth Data

The Phases of Growth

Factors Which Affect Growth

9. Movement, Posture and Exercise

The Functions of Movement

The Principles of Movement

The Significance of Levers in the Body

The Control of Voluntary Movement

Muscle Tone and Posture

The Effects of Exercise

10. Health and the Teacher's Responsibility

Ill Health

The Body's Defences Against Disease

The Prevention of Disease

The Healthy Individual

The Teacher's Responsibility

Bibliography

Part II The Psychological Background and its Educational Implications

11. The Social Heritage of Man

Man's Endowment

Contemporary Pressures in Society

The Problems and Possibilities of Democracy

Conclusion

12. Higher Mental Processes (I)

Intelligence

Perception

Imagery

Conclusion

13. Higher Mental Processess (II)

Learning

Remembering and Forgetting

Thinking

Conclusion

14. The Structure of Personality

Personality

Social Factors in Personality

Unconscious Elements in Personality

Recent Attempts to Assess Personality

Conclusion

15. The Teaching of Normal Children

The Learner

The Method

The Teacher

Conclusion

16. Freedom and Restriction

Environmental Restrictions on Freedom

Other Restrictions on Freedom

Conclusion

17. Differences in Children

Gifted Children

Severely Subnormal Children

Educationally Subnormal Children

Verbal Expression

Introversion

Speech Defects

Conclusion

18. Failure to Learn

Backwardness

Dull Children

Retarded Children

Other Handicaps

Attention

Interest

Conclusion

19. Personality Disorders

Maladjustment

Withdrawal

Dishonesty and Theft

Other Symptoms of Maladjustment

Factors in Adjustment

Child Guidance Service

Conclusion

20. The Teaching of Children with Difficulties in Learning

What is Required?

Special Educational Treatment

Handicapped Children in Ordinary Schools

Reading

Number

Conclusion

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

C. G. Ivan Hussell

Alice F. Laing

About the Editor

G. L. Watt

