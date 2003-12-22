8051 Microcontroller - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750657594, 9780080470221

8051 Microcontroller

1st Edition

An Applications Based Introduction

Authors: David Calcutt Frederick Cowan Hassan Parchizadeh
eBook ISBN: 9780080470221
Paperback ISBN: 9780750657594
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 22nd December 2003
Page Count: 416
Description

The 8051 architecture developed by Intel has proved to be the most popular and enduring type of microcontroller, available from many manufacturers and widely used for industrial applications and embedded systems as well as being a versatile and economical option for design prototyping, educational use and other project work.

In this book the authors introduce the fundamentals and capabilities of the 8051, then put them to use through practical exercises and project work. The result is a highly practical learning experience that will help a wide range of engineers and students to get through the steepest part of the learning curve and become proficient and productive designing with the 8051. The text is also supported by practical examples, summaries and knowledge-check questions.

The latest developments in the 8051 family are also covered in this book, with chapters covering flash memory devices and 16-bit microcontrollers.

Dave Calcutt, Fred Cowan and Hassan Parchizadeh are all experienced authors and lecturers at the University of Portsmouth, UK.

Key Features

  • Increase design productivity quickly with 8051 family microcontrollers
  • Unlock the potential of the latest 8051 technology: flash memory devices and16-bit chips
  • Self-paced learning for electronic designers, technicians and students

Readership

Electronic design engineers, technicians, students and advanced electronics hobbyists

Table of Contents

Preface; Microcontroller architecture; Development board design; Programming using assembly language; Programming using C; Simulation and development; Flash microcontrollers; Switches, motors, data converters and displays; Serial data transmission; PROM microcontrollers; 16-bit microcontrollers; Project applications; Appendices; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080470221
Paperback ISBN:
9780750657594

About the Author

David Calcutt

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, University of Portsmouth, UK

Frederick Cowan

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, University of Portsmouth, UK

Hassan Parchizadeh

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, University of Portsmouth, UK

