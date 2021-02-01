7T MRI, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 29-1

This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on 7T MRI and is edited by Dr. Meng Law. Articles will include: 3T vs 7T MRI: Is It Really Worth It?; High Resolution Structural MRI & Quantitative Susceptibility Mapping; High Resolution Neurovascular Imaging at 7T: Arterial Spin Labeling Perfusion, 4-dimensional MR Angiography and Black blood MRI; 7T and Beyond Functional MRI; Sodium and Other UHF MRI; MR-EYE: Ultra High Field MRI of the Human Eye and Orbit at 7T; 7T MRI of Perivascular Spaces; 7T MRI in “Non Lesional" Epilepsy/ Perivascular Spaces; 7T Multiple Sclerosis; 7T Brain Tumors and Radiation Therapy; 7T Musculoskeletal MRI; Body Applications for 7T; MRI Safety at 7T/Implants; 7T Simultaneous MRI PET with PET Insert; GluCest 7T MRI; and more!