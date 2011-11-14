60 Fälle Rettungsdienst - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9783437482311, 9783437594908

60 Fälle Rettungsdienst

2nd Edition

Editors: Frank Flake Klaus Runggaldier
eBook ISBN: 9783437594908
Imprint: Urban & Fischer
Published Date: 14th November 2011
Page Count: 240
Description

60 Fälle - 60 Lösungen erweitern Ihren Erfahrungshorizont!

Mit diesem Buch lernen Sie motiviert und effizient! Fallbeispiele und realistische Szenen aus der Einsatzpraxis zeigen Ihnen, wie Sie im Ernstfall konsequent problem- und lösungsorientiert vorgehen sollten.

  • Quer durch alle Ausbildungsschwerpunkte
  • Lernfreundlich dargestellt und mit ausführlichen Kommentaren
  • Entspricht den ERC-Leitlinien 2010

Die optimale Verknüpfung von Theorie und Praxis, die Sie so nicht im Lehrbuch finden!

Table of Contents

  • Internistische Notfälle
  • Traumatologische Notfälle
  • Pädiatrische Notfälle
  • Gynäkologische Notfälle/Geburtskomplikationen
  • Toxikologische Notfälle
  • Thermische Notfälle
  • Neurologische Notfälle
  • Sonstige Notfälle
  • Einsatztaktik/MANV
  • Recht/Organisation

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
German
Copyright:
© Urban & Fischer 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Urban & Fischer
eBook ISBN:
9783437594908

