60 Fälle Rettungsdienst
2nd Edition
Editors: Frank Flake Klaus Runggaldier
eBook ISBN: 9783437594908
Imprint: Urban & Fischer
Published Date: 14th November 2011
Page Count: 240
60 Fälle - 60 Lösungen erweitern Ihren Erfahrungshorizont!
Mit diesem Buch lernen Sie motiviert und effizient! Fallbeispiele und realistische Szenen aus der Einsatzpraxis zeigen Ihnen, wie Sie im Ernstfall konsequent problem- und lösungsorientiert vorgehen sollten.
- Quer durch alle Ausbildungsschwerpunkte
- Lernfreundlich dargestellt und mit ausführlichen Kommentaren
- Entspricht den ERC-Leitlinien 2010
Die optimale Verknüpfung von Theorie und Praxis, die Sie so nicht im Lehrbuch finden!
- Internistische Notfälle
- Traumatologische Notfälle
- Pädiatrische Notfälle
- Gynäkologische Notfälle/Geburtskomplikationen
- Toxikologische Notfälle
- Thermische Notfälle
- Neurologische Notfälle
- Sonstige Notfälle
- Einsatztaktik/MANV
- Recht/Organisation
Frank Flake
Klaus Runggaldier
