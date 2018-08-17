5G NR: The Next Generation Wireless Access Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128143230, 9780128143247

5G NR: The Next Generation Wireless Access Technology

1st Edition

Authors: Erik Dahlman Stefan Parkvall Johan Skold
eBook ISBN: 9780128143247
Paperback ISBN: 9780128143230
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th August 2018
Page Count: 466
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
107.23
91.15
76.95
65.41
86.95
73.91
99.95
84.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
86.95
73.91
76.95
65.41
99.95
84.96
139.94
118.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

5G NR: The Next Generation Wireless Access Technology follows the authors' highly celebrated books on 3G and 4G by providing a new level of insight into 5G NR. After an initial discussion of the background to 5G, including requirements, spectrum aspects and the standardization timeline, all technology features of the first phase of NR are described in detail.

Included is a detailed description of the NR physical-layer structure and higher-layer protocols, RF and spectrum aspects and co-existence and interworking with LTE. The book provides a good understanding of NR and the different NR technology components, giving insight into why a certain solution was selected.

Content includes:

  • Key radio-related requirements of NR, design principles, technical features
  • Details of basic NR transmission structure, showing where it has been inherited from LTE and where it deviates from it, and the reasons why
  • NR Multi-antenna transmission functionality
  • Detailed description of the signals and functionality of the initial NR access, including signals for synchronization and system information, random access and paging
  • LTE/NR co-existence in the same spectrum, the benefits of their interworking as one system
  • The different aspects of mobility in NR RF requirements for NR will be described both for BS and UE, both for the legacy bands and for the new mm-wave bands

Key Features

  • Gives a concise and accessible explanation of the underlying technology and standards for 5G NR radio-access technology
  • Provides detailed description of the NR physical-layer structure and higher-layer protocols, RF and spectrum aspects and co-existence and interworking with LTE
  • Gives insight not only into the details of the NR specification but also an understanding of why certain solutions look like they do

Readership

R&D engineers working in cellular communication systems, radio air-interface technologies, cellular telecommunication protocols, advanced radio access technologies for 4G/5G systems, or broadband cellular standards. Postgraduate students and university researchers in mobile and wireless communications

Table of Contents

1. What is 5G
2. 5G Standardization
3. Spectrum for 5G
4. LTE Overview
5. NR Overview
6. Radio-Interface Architecture
7. Overall transmission structure
8. Channel sounding
9. Transport-channel processing
10. Physical-layer control signaling
11. Multi-antenna transmission
12. Beam management
13. Retransmission protocols
14. Scheduling
15. Uplink power and timing control
16. Initial access
17. LTE/NR interworking and co-existence
18. RF characteristics and requirements
19. RF mmWave
20. Beyond the first release of 5G

Details

No. of pages:
466
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128143247
Paperback ISBN:
9780128143230

About the Author

Erik Dahlman

Erik Dahlman works at Ericsson Research and are deeply involved in 4G and 5G development and standardization since the early days of 3G research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ericsson, Sweden

Stefan Parkvall

Stefan Parkvall works at Ericsson Research and are deeply involved in 4G and 5G development and standardization since the early days of 3G research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ericsson, Sweden

Johan Skold

Johan Skold works at Ericsson Research and are deeply involved in 4G and 5G development and standardization since the early days of 3G research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ericsson, Sweden

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.