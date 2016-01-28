50 Specialty Libraries of New York City
1st Edition
From Botany to Magic
Everyone knows that New York maintains one of the great library systems in the world - the two lions that guard the 42nd street library among the most important icons in the city. Less well known are a host of specialty libraries that have grown up around the rich intellectual and cultural life of New York City. There are a number of libraries that serve genealogical researchers, but also libraries catering to Spanish, German, French and Russian speakers. There is a library of books about dogs and one that is based on the work of Carl Jung. A library in Staten Island checks out tools to homeowners rebuilding after Hurricane Sandy. Fifty Specialty Libraries of New York City will be a tour of highly specialized but publicly accessible libraries in Manhattan and the Outer Boroughs. In each case, access is described, and an interview with the director or supervisor is presented. This book is a unique information source for all those librarians and researchers interested in the rich cultural heritage of New York’s libraries.
- Goes beyond the directory format to give thoughtful commentary and interview material on each library
- Refers the reader to current information
- Written by a librarian with 50 years’ experience of public, academic, and special libraries, and with a deep feeling for New York
- Gives an account of 50 speciality libraries of New York City, from small subscription libraries to the UN Library
- Presents information on libraries that are little-known and widely useful in New York
Academic librarians and Researchers
- Series Page
- Dedication
- About the Author
- Foreword
- Preface
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. The Pioneers: Three Subscription Libraries, 440Years of Service to New York
- The New York Society Library
- General Society of Mechanics and Tradesmen Library
- Library: The Center for Fiction
- Chapter 2. Economics
- American Numismatic Society—the Harry W. Bass Jr. Library
- Library: Foundation Center
- Chapter 3. Law Libraries
- New York County Courts Public Access Law Library
- Library: Queens Supreme Court Law Library
- Chapter 4. Medicine
- New York Academy of Medicine
- Library: New York Public Library Science, Industry and Business Library
- Library: New York Public Library Mid-Manhattan Branch
- Chapter 5. Rare Books
- Library: Berg Collection of the New York Public Library
- Library: Morgan Library
- Chapter 6. Art
- Library: Museum of Modern Art
- Library: Frick Art Reference Library
- Library: Cooper Hewitt
- Library: Whitney Museum of American Art–Frances Mulhall Achilles Library
- International Center for Photography Library
- Library: The Reanimation Library
- Chapter 7. Psychology
- The Kristine Mann Library
- Library: American Society for Psychical Research
- Chapter 8. Government Libraries
- Library: The Municipal Library
- Library: National Archives at New York City
- Chapter 9. Language Libraries
- Library: John & Francine Haskell Library French Institute Alliance Française
- Library: Goethe-Institut
- Library: Instituto Cervantes
- Library: Italian Cultural Institute
- Chapter 10. Services to the Blind
- Library: Xavier Society for the Blind
- Library: Andrew Heiskell Braille and Talking Book Library
- Chapter 11. Science
- Library: American Museum of Natural History Research Library
- Library: The Explorers Club
- Chapter 12. Entertainment
- Library: The Hampden-Booth Theatre Library, The Players Foundation for Theatre Education
- Library: Louis Armstrong Archive
- Library: New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
- Library: Paley Center for Media
- Library: Conjuring Arts
- Chapter 13. Culture
- Library: Center for Jewish History
- Library: Poets House
- Library: Hispanic Society of America
- Library: New York City New York Family History Center
- Library: American Kennel Club
- Library: Chancellor Robert R. Livingston Masonic Library
- Library: Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture
- Library: Lesbian Herstory Archives
- Chapter 14. History
- Library: American Irish Historical Society
- Library: Othmer Library—Brooklyn Historical Society
- Library: Bronx Historical Society
- Library: Staten Island Museum
- Chapter 15. Botany and Horticulture
- Library: Brooklyn Botanical Gardens Library
- Library: The Barbara A. Margolis Library of The Horticultural Society of New York
- Library: The LuEsther T. Mertz Library, New York Botanical Gardens
- Afterword
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 28th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081005606
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081005545
Terry Ballard
Terry Ballard is the author of two previous books and more than 70 articles in the field of library science, and is the winner of two national writing awards. Since earning his MLS in 1989 from the University of Arizona, he has worked as an academic systems librarian in New York and Connecticut. He is currently adjunct Special Projects Librarian at the College of New Rochelle in Westchester County, New York. He has presented at conferences such as Computers in Libraries, The Third International Conference on the Book in Oxford, and the American Library Association. He is also the author of Google this: Putting Google and other social media sites to work for your library (Chandos, 2012.)
New York Law School, USA