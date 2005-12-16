5. Forsthoffer's Rotating Equipment Handbooks

Over recent years there have been substantial changes in those industries which are concerned with the design, purchase and use of special purpose (ie critical, high-revenue) rotating equipment. Key personnel have been the victims of early retirement or have moved to other industries: contractors and end-users have reduced their technical staff and consequently have to learn complex material 'from scratch'. As a result, many companies are finding that they are devoting unnecessary man hours to the discovery and explanation of basic principles, and having to explain these to clients who should already be aware of them. In addition, the lack of understanding by contractors and users of equipment characteristics and operating systems often results in a 'wrong fit' and a costly reliability problem.

Forsthoffer's Rotating Equipment Handbooks: Reliability Optimization through Component Condition Monitoring and Root Cause Analysis details the effective method of component condition monitoring for use as both a predictive maintenance and root cause analysis tool. It also details the major failure causes, the author's proven root cause analysis procedure with exercises and case histories, installation, pre-commissioning planning, functional testing and commissioning, preventive maintenance strategies and more.

Forsthoffer's Rotating Equipment Handbooks: Reliability Optimization through Component Condition Monitoring and Root Cause Analysis is the last title in the five volume set. The volumes are: 1. Fundamentals of Rotaing Equipment; 2. Pumps; 3. Compressors; 4. Auxiliary Systems; 5. Reliability Optimization through Component Condition Monitoring and Root Cause Analysis'.