4-Aminobenzenesulfonamides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080347103, 9781483286563

4-Aminobenzenesulfonamides, Volume 36

1st Edition

6-Membered Heterocyclic Substituents and Miscellaneous Systems

Editors: A.N. Paruta R. Piekos
eBook ISBN: 9781483286563
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 25th November 1988
Table of Contents

Foreword. Preface. Introduction to the solubility of solids in liquids. Sub-series on pharmaceuticals. Structures. Compilations and critical evaluations of reported solubility data for 4-aminobenzenesulfonamides with the following substituents: aminosulfonylbenzene, pyridinylbenzene, pyrimidinylbenzene, pyrazinylbenzene, triazinylbenzene, quinalinylbenzene; miscellaneous systems. System index. Registry number index. Author index.

Description

One of three volumes which together cover all reported solubility data for an important pharmaceutical class: the sulfonamides. A knowledge of solubility data is invaluable in all pharmaceutical research. Published solubility data for the title compounds have been compiled and critically evaluated, resulting in recommended solubility values which practising scientists may use with confidence. Each volume includes structural formulae and molecular weight details for the compounds covered, conveniently grouped together.

Readership

For analytical, medicinal and organic chemists.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286563

About the Editors

A.N. Paruta Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rhode Island, Kingston, RI, USA

R. Piekos Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Academy, Gdansk, Poland

