4-Aminobenzenesulfonamides, Volume 36
1st Edition
6-Membered Heterocyclic Substituents and Miscellaneous Systems
Foreword. Preface. Introduction to the solubility of solids in liquids. Sub-series on pharmaceuticals. Structures. Compilations and critical evaluations of reported solubility data for 4-aminobenzenesulfonamides with the following substituents: aminosulfonylbenzene, pyridinylbenzene, pyrimidinylbenzene, pyrazinylbenzene, triazinylbenzene, quinalinylbenzene; miscellaneous systems. System index. Registry number index. Author index.
One of three volumes which together cover all reported solubility data for an important pharmaceutical class: the sulfonamides. A knowledge of solubility data is invaluable in all pharmaceutical research. Published solubility data for the title compounds have been compiled and critically evaluated, resulting in recommended solubility values which practising scientists may use with confidence. Each volume includes structural formulae and molecular weight details for the compounds covered, conveniently grouped together.
For analytical, medicinal and organic chemists.
- English
- © Pergamon 1989
- 25th November 1988
- Pergamon
- 9781483286563
A.N. Paruta Editor
University of Rhode Island, Kingston, RI, USA
R. Piekos Editor
Medical Academy, Gdansk, Poland