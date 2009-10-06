3G / SAE Bundle
1st Edition
Description
Combining information on the most important and related technologies in the mobile communications field, this two book package gives the engineer a concise, complete and authoritative introduction to LTE and SAE and The Evolved Packet Core. Written by experts who played a leading role in the development of the standards, this package gives insight into the ‘how’ and ‘why’, enabling the professional engineer to implement the technologies that are central to the mobile broadband revolution.
- Includes details of the standards and technologies with 160 new pages: LTE radio interface architecture, LTE physical layer and LTE access procedures
- Contains three brand new chapters on LTE: Transmission Procedures, Flexible Bandwidth and LTE Evolution, plus expanded details on the physical layer (total LTE content is 270 pages)
- Examines the latest developments in the evolution of LTE into IMT-Advanced, the next stage of 3G Evolution
- Gives clear explanations of the role of OFDM and MIMO technologies in HSPA and LTE
- Outlines the System Architecture Evolution (SAE) supporting LTE and HSPA evolution
- Up-to-date coverage of SAE including the latest standards development
- Easily accessible overview of the architecture and concepts defined by SAE
- Thorough description of the Evolved Packet Core for LTE, fixed and other wireless accesses
- Comprehensive explanation of SAE key concepts, security and Quality-of-Service
- Covers potential service and operator scenarios including interworking with existing 3GPP and 3GPP2 systems
- Detailed walkthrough of network entities, protocols and procedures
- Written by established experts in the SAE standardization process, all of whom have extensive experience and understanding of its goals, history and vision
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 6th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123786289
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123786296
About the Author
Erik Dahlman
Erik Dahlman works at Ericsson Research and are deeply involved in 4G and 5G development and standardization since the early days of 3G research.
Ericsson, Sweden
Magnus Olsson
Magnus Olsson is an expert in system architecture and standardization at Ericsson. He has worked with the overall mobile network architecture since joining Ericsson in 1995 and has over 10 years of experience in the standardization of mobile systems. He served as the chairman of 3GPP TSG SA WG2 (Architecture Working Group) for four years and has contributed to numerous specifications within this forum. He has been involved in driving the System Architecture Evolution (SAE) work item since its inception within 3GPP. He holds an MSc in Applied Physics and Electrical Engineering from the Linköping Institute of Technology.
Ericsson, Sweden