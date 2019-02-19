3D Concrete Printing Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128154816, 9780128154823

3D Concrete Printing Technology

1st Edition

Construction and Building Applications

Authors: Jay Sanjayan Ali Nazari Behzad Nematollahi
eBook ISBN: 9780128154823
Paperback ISBN: 9780128154816
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 19th February 2019
Page Count: 448
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
180.00
153.00
160.00
136.00
138.00
117.30
193.59
164.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
180.00
153.00
160.00
136.00
138.00
117.30
251.77
214.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

3D Concrete Printing Technology provides valuable insights into the new manufacturing techniques and technologies needed to produce concrete materials. In this book, the editors explain the concrete printing process for mix design and the fresh properties for the high-performance printing of concrete, along with commentary regarding their extrudability, workability and buildability. This is followed by a discussion of three large-scale 3D printings of ultra-high performance concretes, including their processing setup, computational design, printing process and materials characterization. Properties of 3D-printed fiber-reinforced Portland cement paste and its flexural and compressive strength, density and porosity and the 3D-printing of hierarchical materials is also covered.

Key Features

  • Explores the factors influencing the mechanical properties of 3D printed products out of magnesium potassium phosphate cement material
  • Includes methods for developing Concrete Polymer Building Components for 3D Printing
  • Provides methods for formulating geopolymers for 3D printing for construction applications

Readership

Architects, engineering designers, and construction experts interested in 3D printing of concrete structures

Table of Contents

Introduction: State-of-the-art of concrete 3D printing in construction industry
1. Optimal machine operation planning for construction by Contour Crafting
2. Mix design and fresh properties for high-performance printing concrete
3. Large-scale 3D printing of ultra-high performance concrete – a new processing route for architects and builders
4. New type of ECC development with controlling fibre distribution and orientation using three-dimensional printing technology with SIFCON process
5. Properties of 3D-printed fiber-reinforced Portland cement paste
6. Digital reproduction of historical building ornamental components: From 3D scanning to 3D printing
7. Large-scale 3D printing with a cable-suspended robot
8. 3D concrete printing: machine and mix design
9. Investigation of concrete mixtures for additive construction
10. Developing Concrete Polymer Building Components for 3D Printing
11. Building components for an outpost on the Lunar soil by means of a novel 3D printing technology
12. Mechanical properties of structures 3D printed with cementitious powders
13. 3D printing of concrete structures using the selective binding method – effect of concrete technology on contour precision and compressive strength
14. Factors influencing the mechanical properties of the 3D printed product out of magnesium potassium phosphate cement material
15. 3D Printing of cement composites
16. Modified 3D printed powder to cement-based material and mechanical properties of cement scaffold used in 3D printing
17. Method of formulating geopolymer for 3D printing for construction applications

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780128154823
Paperback ISBN:
9780128154816

About the Author

Jay Sanjayan

Jay G Sanjayan is a Professor at Centre for Sustainable Infrastructure, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Technology, Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria, 3122, Australia

Affiliations and Expertise

Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria, Australia

Ali Nazari

Ali Nazari is a Postdoctoral research Fellow at Centre for Sustainable Infrastructure, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Technology, Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria, 3122, Australia

Affiliations and Expertise

Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria, Australia

Behzad Nematollahi

Dr. Behzad Nematollahi, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Department of Civil and Construction Engineering, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Technology, Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria, 3122, Australia

Affiliations and Expertise

Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria, Australia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.