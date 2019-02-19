3D Concrete Printing Technology
1st Edition
Construction and Building Applications
Description
3D Concrete Printing Technology provides valuable insights into the new manufacturing techniques and technologies needed to produce concrete materials. In this book, the editors explain the concrete printing process for mix design and the fresh properties for the high-performance printing of concrete, along with commentary regarding their extrudability, workability and buildability. This is followed by a discussion of three large-scale 3D printings of ultra-high performance concretes, including their processing setup, computational design, printing process and materials characterization. Properties of 3D-printed fiber-reinforced Portland cement paste and its flexural and compressive strength, density and porosity and the 3D-printing of hierarchical materials is also covered.
Key Features
- Explores the factors influencing the mechanical properties of 3D printed products out of magnesium potassium phosphate cement material
- Includes methods for developing Concrete Polymer Building Components for 3D Printing
- Provides methods for formulating geopolymers for 3D printing for construction applications
Readership
Architects, engineering designers, and construction experts interested in 3D printing of concrete structures
Table of Contents
Introduction: State-of-the-art of concrete 3D printing in construction industry
1. Optimal machine operation planning for construction by Contour Crafting
2. Mix design and fresh properties for high-performance printing concrete
3. Large-scale 3D printing of ultra-high performance concrete – a new processing route for architects and builders
4. New type of ECC development with controlling fibre distribution and orientation using three-dimensional printing technology with SIFCON process
5. Properties of 3D-printed fiber-reinforced Portland cement paste
6. Digital reproduction of historical building ornamental components: From 3D scanning to 3D printing
7. Large-scale 3D printing with a cable-suspended robot
8. 3D concrete printing: machine and mix design
9. Investigation of concrete mixtures for additive construction
10. Developing Concrete Polymer Building Components for 3D Printing
11. Building components for an outpost on the Lunar soil by means of a novel 3D printing technology
12. Mechanical properties of structures 3D printed with cementitious powders
13. 3D printing of concrete structures using the selective binding method – effect of concrete technology on contour precision and compressive strength
14. Factors influencing the mechanical properties of the 3D printed product out of magnesium potassium phosphate cement material
15. 3D Printing of cement composites
16. Modified 3D printed powder to cement-based material and mechanical properties of cement scaffold used in 3D printing
17. Method of formulating geopolymer for 3D printing for construction applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2019
- Published:
- 19th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128154823
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128154816
About the Author
Jay Sanjayan
Jay G Sanjayan is a Professor at Centre for Sustainable Infrastructure, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Technology, Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria, 3122, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria, Australia
Ali Nazari
Ali Nazari is a Postdoctoral research Fellow at Centre for Sustainable Infrastructure, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Technology, Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria, 3122, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria, Australia
Behzad Nematollahi
Dr. Behzad Nematollahi, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Department of Civil and Construction Engineering, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Technology, Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria, 3122, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria, Australia