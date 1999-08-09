3-D Textile Reinforcements in Composite Materials
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Why are 3-D textile technologies applied to composite materials? 3-D textile reinforcements in composite materials; 3-D textile reinforced composites for the transportation industry; Mechanical modelling of solid woven fabric composites; Macromechanical analysis of 3-D textile reinforced composites; Manufacture and design of composite grids; Knitted fabric composites; Braided structures; 3-D forming of continuous fibre reinforcement for composites; Resin impregnation and prediction of fabric properties.
Description
Laminated composite materials have been used since the 1960s for structural applications. This first generation of materials were successful because of the materials' high stiffness and strength performance. The aims of this book are to describe the manufacturing processes, to highlight the advantages, to identify the main applications, to analyse the methods for prediction of mechanical properties and to focus on the key technical aspects of these materials in order to discover how better to exploit their characteristics and to overcome their disadvantages in relation to the laminated composite materials.
This book covers many areas related to 3-D fabric textile technologies, and manufacturing is treated as a key issue. Theoretical aspects of micro- and macromechanics are covered in depth, as well as properties and behaviour. Specific techniques including braiding, stitching and knitting are described and compared in order to evaluate the most attractive configurations available at the moment. Present and future applications and trends are described to illustrate that 3-D textiles are part of the real industrial world not only today but tomorrow as well.
Readership
Textile scientists; Technologists; Engineers and those designing and manufacturing textiles; Academics and researchers in the textile field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 9th August 1999
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845691929
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855733763
About the Editors
A Miravete Editor
Antonio Miravete is Director and professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Zaragoza, Spain. He is Chairman of the Spanish Association for Composite Materials and a member of the International Committee of Composite Materials. Professor Miravete is also author of 13 books and about 100 papers in international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Zaragoza, Spain