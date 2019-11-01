2D Nanomaterials for Energy Applications: Graphene and Beyond discusses the current state-of-the art of 2D nanomaterials used in energy-related applications. Sections cover nanogenerators, hydrogen storage and theoretical design. Each chapter focuses on a different energy application, thus allowing readers to gain a greater understanding of the most promising 2D materials in the field. The book's ultimate goal lies in describing how each energy technology is beneficial, hence it provides a valuable reference source for materials scientists and engineers.

The physical and chemical properties of 2D materials can be effectively tuned through different strategies, such as controlling dimensions, the crystallographic structure and defects, or doping with heteroatoms. This flexibility facilitates the design of 2D materials for dedicated applications in the field of energy conversion and storage.