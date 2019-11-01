2D Nanomaterials for Energy Applications
1st Edition
Graphene and Beyond
Table of Contents
- 2D materials as nanogenerators for mechanical energy harvesting
2. 2D transition metal dichalcogenide nanosheets as anodes for high energy batteries
3. Graphene-based hybrid materials for advanced batteries
4. Supercapacitor devices based on 2D materials
5. 2D materials as efficient electrocatalysts
6. 2D confined nano-reactors in catalysis
7. 2D perovskite nanosheets as light-absorbing materials for solar cell and optoelectronic devices
8. Two-dimensional layered nanostructure composites for photocatalytic applications
9. Theoretical studies of 2D photocatalysts for water splitting
10. 2D materials in electrochromic and photochromic devices
11. 2D thermoelectric materials
12. Porous hybrid 2D materials for hydrogen storage
Description
2D Nanomaterials for Energy Applications: Graphene and Beyond discusses the current state-of-the art of 2D nanomaterials used in energy-related applications. Sections cover nanogenerators, hydrogen storage and theoretical design. Each chapter focuses on a different energy application, thus allowing readers to gain a greater understanding of the most promising 2D materials in the field. The book's ultimate goal lies in describing how each energy technology is beneficial, hence it provides a valuable reference source for materials scientists and engineers.
The physical and chemical properties of 2D materials can be effectively tuned through different strategies, such as controlling dimensions, the crystallographic structure and defects, or doping with heteroatoms. This flexibility facilitates the design of 2D materials for dedicated applications in the field of energy conversion and storage.
Key Features
- Offers a single source for the major practical applications of 2D materials in the field of energy conversion and storage
- Explores how 2D materials are being used to create new, more efficient industrial energy products and devices
- Compares a variety of 2D materials, showing how the properties of a range of these materials make them beneficial for specific energy applications
Readership
Materials scientists and engineers interested in how nanomaterials are used for energy storage and conversion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128167236
About the Editors
Spyridon Zafeiratos Editor
Spiros Zafeiratos is a Research Scientist (1st Class) at the Institute of Chemistry and Processes for Energy, Environment and Health (ICPEES at the University of Strasbourg, France. His research includes nanoalloys in reaction environments, and graphene applications in catalysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Scientist, Institute of Chemistry and Processes for Energy, Environment and Health (ICPEES) at the University of Strasbourg, France