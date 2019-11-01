2D Nanomaterials for Energy Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128167236

2D Nanomaterials for Energy Applications

1st Edition

Graphene and Beyond

Editors: Spyridon Zafeiratos
Paperback ISBN: 9780128167236
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

  1. 2D materials as nanogenerators for mechanical energy harvesting
    2. 2D transition metal dichalcogenide nanosheets as anodes for high energy batteries
    3. Graphene-based hybrid materials for advanced batteries
    4. Supercapacitor devices based on 2D materials
    5. 2D materials as efficient electrocatalysts
    6. 2D confined nano-reactors in catalysis
    7. 2D perovskite nanosheets as light-absorbing materials for solar cell and optoelectronic devices
    8. Two-dimensional layered nanostructure composites for photocatalytic applications
    9. Theoretical studies of 2D photocatalysts for water splitting
    10. 2D materials in electrochromic and photochromic devices
    11. 2D thermoelectric materials
    12. Porous hybrid 2D materials for hydrogen storage

Description

2D Nanomaterials for Energy Applications: Graphene and Beyond discusses the current state-of-the art of 2D nanomaterials used in energy-related applications. Sections cover nanogenerators, hydrogen storage and theoretical design. Each chapter focuses on a different energy application, thus allowing readers to gain a greater understanding of the most promising 2D materials in the field. The book's ultimate goal lies in describing how each energy technology is beneficial, hence it provides a valuable reference source for materials scientists and engineers.

The physical and chemical properties of 2D materials can be effectively tuned through different strategies, such as controlling dimensions, the crystallographic structure and defects, or doping with heteroatoms. This flexibility facilitates the design of 2D materials for dedicated applications in the field of energy conversion and storage.

Key Features

  • Offers a single source for the major practical applications of 2D materials in the field of energy conversion and storage
  • Explores how 2D materials are being used to create new, more efficient industrial energy products and devices
  • Compares a variety of 2D materials, showing how the properties of a range of these materials make them beneficial for specific energy applications

Readership

Materials scientists and engineers interested in how nanomaterials are used for energy storage and conversion

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128167236

About the Editors

Spyridon Zafeiratos Editor

Spiros Zafeiratos is a Research Scientist (1st Class) at the Institute of Chemistry and Processes for Energy, Environment and Health (ICPEES at the University of Strasbourg, France. His research includes nanoalloys in reaction environments, and graphene applications in catalysis.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Scientist, Institute of Chemistry and Processes for Energy, Environment and Health (ICPEES) at the University of Strasbourg, France

