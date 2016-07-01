2D Materials, Volume 95

2D Materials contains the latest information on the current frontier of nanotechnology, the thinnest form of materials to ever occur in nature. A little over 10 years ago, this was a completely unknown area, not thought to exist. However, since then, graphene has been isolated and acclaimed, and a whole other class of atomically thin materials, dominated by surface effects and showing completely unexpected and extraordinary properties has been created.

This book is ideal for a variety of readers, including those seeking a high-level overview or a very detailed and critical analysis. No nanotechnologist can currently overlook this new class of materials.