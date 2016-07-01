2D Materials, Volume 95
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- 1 Historical: Graphene as the “Father” of 2D Materials
- 2 Has Graphene Disappointed?
- 3 Interest and Specificity of 2D Materials
- 4 Semiconductors, Semimetals … and Insulators
- 5 Challenges and Opportunities, from Hype to Hope
- Chapter One: 2D Structures Beyond Graphene: The Brave New World of Layered Materials and How Computers Can Help Discover Them
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Third-Generation Materials
- 3 van der Waals Forces
- 4 Calculation of 2D Materials
- 5 The Future Role of Computers
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter Two: Efficient Multiscale Lattice Simulations of Strained and Disordered Graphene
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Models
- 3 Large-Scale Simulation Methodologies
- 4 Results
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter Three: 2D Boron Nitride: Synthesis and Applications
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Structure and Properties of 2D Boron Nitride
- 3 Synthesis of BNNS
- 4 Applications for 2D h-BN Atomic Layers
- Chapter Four: Elemental Group IV Two-Dimensional Materials Beyond Graphene
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Bare Silicene and Germanene
- 3 Functionalized Silicene and Germanene
- 4 First Silicene Field Effect Transistors
- 5 Future Applications
- 6 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Synthesis, Properties, and Stacking of Two-Dimensional Transition Metal Dichalcogenides
- Abstract
- 1 Synthesis of Transition Metal Dichalcogenides
- 2 Chemical Exfoliation
- 3 Physical Vapor Deposition and Ion Exchange
- 4 Thermolysis and PV
- 5 Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition
- 6 Molecular Beam Epitaxy
- 7 Heterostructures Built on vdW Crystals
- 8 Mechanically Exfoliated vdW Heterostructures
- 9 Rotationally Dependent Optoelectrical Properties in vdW Heterostructures
- 10 Interface Imperfection in Mechanically Exfoliated vdW Heterostructures
- 11 Synthetic vdW Heterostructures
- 12 Conclusions
- Chapter Six: Advances in 2D Materials for Electronic Devices
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 2D Materials in FETs
- 3 2D Materials in Logic Circuits
- 4 2D Materials in RF Applications
- 5 Novel Devices and Operating Mechanisms
- 6 Conclusions and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seven: Black Phosphorus-Based Nanodevices
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Isolation of Ultrathin Black Phosphorus
- 3 Thickness-Dependent Band Gap
- 4 In-Plane Anisotropic Electrical, Mechanical, and Optical Properties
- 5 Nanodevices Based on Black Phosphorus
- 6 Future Challenges: Isolation and Stability
- 7 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Index
- Contents of Volumes in this Series
Description
2D Materials contains the latest information on the current frontier of nanotechnology, the thinnest form of materials to ever occur in nature. A little over 10 years ago, this was a completely unknown area, not thought to exist. However, since then, graphene has been isolated and acclaimed, and a whole other class of atomically thin materials, dominated by surface effects and showing completely unexpected and extraordinary properties has been created.
This book is ideal for a variety of readers, including those seeking a high-level overview or a very detailed and critical analysis. No nanotechnologist can currently overlook this new class of materials.
Key Features
- Presents one of the first detailed books on this subject of nanotechnology
- Contains contributions from a great line-up of authoritative contributors that bring together theory and experiments
- Ideal for a variety of readers, including those seeking a high-level overview or a very detailed and critical analysis
Readership
From graduate students to senior researchers and technologists who need or want to come up to speed with the latest advances in 2D materials
Reviews
"...this book is suited to readers looking for an overview of the everexpanding family of 2D materials as well as to researchers in search of more specific information." --Nature Photonics, 2D Materials
About the Serial Volume Editors
Francesca Iacopi Serial Volume Editor
Francesca Iacopi received her MSc in Physics from Roma I University, Italy (1996), and her PhD in E.E./Materials Science from the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium (2004), under the supervision of Prof.Karen Maex. She has over 15 years academic and industrial experience in Materials, Processes and Characterization of Semiconductor Technologies across devices, interconnects, packaging and heterogeneous integration on silicon.
In 1999 she joined IMEC (Belgium), as Staff Scientist in Interconnects and Nanotechnology. Her pioneering work on porous low-dielectric-constant materials has strongly influenced the evolution of the International Roadmap for Semiconductors for Interconnects over the 1999-2009 decade. In 2009 she was appointed Guest Professor at the University of Tokyo (Japan), hosted by Prof.Kazuo Terashima, leading research on cryogenic plasmas for the treatment of semiconductor materials. Over 2010-2011, she directed the Chip-Package Interaction strategy for GLOBALFOUNDRIES (Ca, USA), establishing roadmaps and liaising across the Germany, New York and Singapore sites of the semiconductor foundry . Successively she joined Griffith University (Australia), where her research interest is silicon carbide and graphene on silicon for Electronics, Opto-electronics, Energy and Sensing technologies. She is co-author of over 100 peer-reviewed publications and 7 granted patents. She was a 2003 recipient of a Gold Graduate Student Award from the Materials Research Society, and a 2012 recipient of a Future Fellowship from the Australian Research Council. She was awarded a “Global Innovation Award” at the TechConnect Summit in Washington DC, 2014, for "Processes enabling low cost graphene/silicon carbide MEMS".
Affiliations and Expertise
Griffith University, Queensland, Australia
John Boeckl Serial Volume Editor
Boeckl is a research scientist in the Materials and Manufacturing Directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. He is a lead researcher of low-dimensional carbon material growth on SiC. In addition to managing this growth effort Dr. Boeckl is also well versed in various characterization tools that are used to evaluate the resulting material both electronically and structurally. Dr. Boeckl has BS (1989) degree from Cleveland State University and his M.S. (1998) and Ph.D (2005) degrees in Electrical Engineering from The Ohio State University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Air Force Research Laboratory, Ohio, USA
Chennupati Jagadish Serial Volume Editor
Chennupati Jagadish is a Distinguished Professor in Electronic Materials Engineering in the Research School of Physics and Engineering at the Australian National University. He has more than 35 years of research experience in semiconductor physics, materials science and optoelectronic devices. He has published more than 550 journal papers and edited many books and has given more than 120 plenary, keynote and invited talks at prime conferences in the field. He is world renowned in the fields of semiconductor optoelectronics and nanotechnology. He has received 2015 IEEE Nanotechnology Pioneer Award, 2015 IEEE Photonics Society Engineering Achievement Award, 2013 Walter Boas Medal and 2010 Quantum Device Award and Fellow Australian Academy of Science, Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering, The World Academy of Sciences and 14 other professional societies.In 2016 Jagadish was awarded the highest civilian honour given by Australian Government, Companion of Order of Australia (AC) as part of Australia Day Honours announced by the Governor General's office.
Affiliations and Expertise
Australian National University, Australia