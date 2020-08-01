Current research in this field is dominated by surface effects and the discovery of unexpected and extraordinary properties, beginning when graphene was first isolated from graphite in 2004. Subsequently, whole new classes of 2D materials have been found including the latest discovered MXene.

2D Materials for Nanophotonics presents a detailed overview of the applications of 2D materials for nanophotonics, covering the photonic properties of a range of 2D materials including graphene, 2D phosphorene and MXenes, and discussing applications in lighting and energy storage.

This is Ideal for readers seeking a detailed and critical analysis of how 2D materials are being used for a range of photonic and optical applications.