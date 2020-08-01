2D Materials for Nanophotonics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Synthesis of Graphene and Other 2D Materials
2. Topological Insulators and Applications
3. Transition Metal Dichacogenides (TMDC) and Applications
4. Phospherene and Applications
5. Optical Properties of 2D Materials
6. Signal Processing Based on 2D Materials
7. THz Photonic Applications of 2D Materials
8. Biosensors Based on 2D Materials
9. Computational Simulations of 2D Materials
10. 2D Materials in Nonlinear Optics
Description
Current research in this field is dominated by surface effects and the discovery of unexpected and extraordinary properties, beginning when graphene was first isolated from graphite in 2004. Subsequently, whole new classes of 2D materials have been found including the latest discovered MXene.
2D Materials for Nanophotonics presents a detailed overview of the applications of 2D materials for nanophotonics, covering the photonic properties of a range of 2D materials including graphene, 2D phosphorene and MXenes, and discussing applications in lighting and energy storage.
This is Ideal for readers seeking a detailed and critical analysis of how 2D materials are being used for a range of photonic and optical applications.
Key Features
- Outlines the major photonic properties in a variety of 2D materials
- Demonstrates major applications in lighting and energy storage
- Explores the challenges of using 2D materials in photonics
Readership
Academics and R&D industry researchers in the fields of materials science and engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128186589
About the Editors
Young Min Jhon Editor
Young Min Jhon is Head, Sensor System Research Center, Korea Institute of Science and Technology, South Korea. He is also a Director of the Optical Society of Korea.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Sensor System Research Center, Korea Institute of Science and Technology, South Korea
Ju Han Lee Editor
Ju Han Lee is Professor, School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Seoul, South Korea. He is a Director of the Optical Society of Korea, and a Senior Member of the IEEE Photonics Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Seoul, South Korea