2D Materials for Nanophotonics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128186589

2D Materials for Nanophotonics

1st Edition

Editors: Young Min Jhon Ju Han Lee
Paperback ISBN: 9780128186589
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2020
Page Count: 352
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
175.00
155.00
279.94
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Synthesis of Graphene and Other 2D Materials
    2. Topological Insulators and Applications 
    3. Transition Metal Dichacogenides (TMDC) and Applications 
    4. Phospherene and Applications
    5. Optical Properties of 2D Materials
    6. Signal Processing Based on 2D Materials
    7. THz Photonic Applications of 2D Materials
    8. Biosensors Based on 2D Materials
    9. Computational Simulations of 2D Materials
    10. 2D Materials in Nonlinear Optics

Description

Current research in this field is dominated by surface effects and the discovery of unexpected and extraordinary properties, beginning when graphene was first isolated from graphite in 2004. Subsequently, whole new classes of 2D materials have been found including the latest discovered MXene.

2D Materials for Nanophotonics presents a detailed overview of the applications of 2D materials for nanophotonics, covering the photonic properties of a range of 2D materials including graphene, 2D phosphorene and MXenes, and discussing applications in lighting and energy storage.

This is Ideal for readers seeking a detailed and critical analysis of how 2D materials are being used for a range of photonic and optical applications.

Key Features

  • Outlines the major photonic properties in a variety of 2D materials
  • Demonstrates major applications in lighting and energy storage
  • Explores the challenges of using 2D materials in photonics

Readership

Academics and R&D industry researchers in the fields of materials science and engineering

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
1st August 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128186589

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Young Min Jhon Editor

Young Min Jhon is Head, Sensor System Research Center, Korea Institute of Science and Technology, South Korea. He is also a Director of the Optical Society of Korea.

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, Sensor System Research Center, Korea Institute of Science and Technology, South Korea

Ju Han Lee Editor

Ju Han Lee is Professor, School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Seoul, South Korea. He is a Director of the Optical Society of Korea, and a Senior Member of the IEEE Photonics Society.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Seoul, South Korea

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.