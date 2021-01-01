COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
2D/3D Boundary Element Programming in Petroleum Engineering and Geomechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128238257

2D/3D Boundary Element Programming in Petroleum Engineering and Geomechanics, Volume 72

1st Edition

Editor: Nobuo Morita
Paperback ISBN: 9780128238257
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 450
Table of Contents

Fundamentals
1. Fundamental elasticity equations
2. Flow through porous media
3. Tensor notation or index notation
4. Fundamental solutions

Theoretical development
5. Boundary element methods
6. Discretization of integral equations
7. Numerical integration
8. System of linear equations
9. Discretization of the system of equations for fluid flow through porous media

Programing
10. 2D structure code (Direct BEM) with stiffness matrix without numerical integration
11. 2D Structure code (Direct BEM) with stiffness matrix with numerical integration
12. 2D Discontinuous Boundary Element Method (DDM) suitable for crack problems
13. 2D transient flow program using time dependent fundamental solution
14. 3D boundary element code (Direct BEM) for solid elasticity problems
15. Analytical 3D displacement discontinuous method: Stress shadow induced by movement of fault planes and fracture opening
16. 3D static fracture model using the dual boundary element method    
17. 3D fracture propagation code coupled with 2D finite element flow and 3D fracture code (DDM)
Application
18. Interface program, and mesh generation program

Description

2D/3D Boundary Element Programming in Petroleum Engineering and Geomechanics, Volume 72 is designed to make it easy for researchers, engineers and students to begin writing boundary element programs. This reference covers the fundamentals, theoretical developments, programming and applications. Both fluid flow through porous media and structural problems are used for coding exercises. Included computer programs may be used as starting codes; after modifications, they can be applied to real world problems. The book covers topics around mesh generation, 3D boundary element coding, and interface coding for controlling mesh generation, and plotting results.

Key Features

  • Includes interactive 2D and 3D coding exercises that readers can modify based on need
  • Features research on the most recent developments in indirect and dual boundary element methods
  • Contains case studies showing examples and applications of the theories presented in the book

Readership

Petroleum geologists and engineers; graduate students in petroleum geology and engineering. Oil and gas industry

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128238257

About the Editor

Nobuo Morita

Nobuo Morita is a professor at the Harold Vance Department of Petroleum Engineering, Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas. He teaches courses on boundary element methods for application to petroleum engineering problems, non-linear mechanics and finite element methods for geomechanics. He is a supervising professor of the Texas A&M Geomechanics Joint Industry Project. He holds sand control, borehole stability and hydraulic fracturing workshops twice per year around the world and has provided consulting services in major oil companies around the world. He was previously employed by ConocoPhillips for 14 years.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Texas A&M University, USA

