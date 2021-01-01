2D/3D Boundary Element Programming in Petroleum Engineering and Geomechanics, Volume 72
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Fundamentals
1. Fundamental elasticity equations
2. Flow through porous media
3. Tensor notation or index notation
4. Fundamental solutions
Theoretical development
5. Boundary element methods
6. Discretization of integral equations
7. Numerical integration
8. System of linear equations
9. Discretization of the system of equations for fluid flow through porous media
Programing
10. 2D structure code (Direct BEM) with stiffness matrix without numerical integration
11. 2D Structure code (Direct BEM) with stiffness matrix with numerical integration
12. 2D Discontinuous Boundary Element Method (DDM) suitable for crack problems
13. 2D transient flow program using time dependent fundamental solution
14. 3D boundary element code (Direct BEM) for solid elasticity problems
15. Analytical 3D displacement discontinuous method: Stress shadow induced by movement of fault planes and fracture opening
16. 3D static fracture model using the dual boundary element method
17. 3D fracture propagation code coupled with 2D finite element flow and 3D fracture code (DDM)
Application
18. Interface program, and mesh generation program
Description
2D/3D Boundary Element Programming in Petroleum Engineering and Geomechanics, Volume 72 is designed to make it easy for researchers, engineers and students to begin writing boundary element programs. This reference covers the fundamentals, theoretical developments, programming and applications. Both fluid flow through porous media and structural problems are used for coding exercises. Included computer programs may be used as starting codes; after modifications, they can be applied to real world problems. The book covers topics around mesh generation, 3D boundary element coding, and interface coding for controlling mesh generation, and plotting results.
Key Features
- Includes interactive 2D and 3D coding exercises that readers can modify based on need
- Features research on the most recent developments in indirect and dual boundary element methods
- Contains case studies showing examples and applications of the theories presented in the book
Readership
Petroleum geologists and engineers; graduate students in petroleum geology and engineering. Oil and gas industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128238257
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Nobuo Morita
Nobuo Morita is a professor at the Harold Vance Department of Petroleum Engineering, Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas. He teaches courses on boundary element methods for application to petroleum engineering problems, non-linear mechanics and finite element methods for geomechanics. He is a supervising professor of the Texas A&M Geomechanics Joint Industry Project. He holds sand control, borehole stability and hydraulic fracturing workshops twice per year around the world and has provided consulting services in major oil companies around the world. He was previously employed by ConocoPhillips for 14 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Texas A&M University, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.