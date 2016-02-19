25th International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080209524, 9781483284484

25th International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry

1st Edition

Plenary Lectures Presented at the 25th International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Jerusalem, Israel 6–11 July 1975

Editors: Y. Marcus L. Ben-Dor
eBook ISBN: 9781483284484
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 80
Description

25th International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry presents a compilation of papers covering a wide range of topics on applied and pure chemistry. This book discusses the challenges in the field of aromatic photosubstitution. Organized into six chapters, this book begins with an overview of the diverse reactions of aromatic molecules. This text then examines the pattern of specific RNA found in the human tumors, which showed a notable concordance with the predictions deducible from the animal system. Other chapters consider the methods of estimation of chemical fuels and describe the greenhouse effect arising from the burning of coal. This book presents as well an assessment of some features of the impact of quantum mechanics on chemistry. The final chapter deals with molecular beam and spectroscopic methods that allow a detailed investigation of several dynamical properties of single reactive collisions. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, theoreticians, research workers, and scientists.

Table of Contents


Contents

Aromatic Photosubstitution Reactions

Molecular Approach to the Etiology of Human Cancer

The Energy Future and the Chemical Fuels

Fifty Years of Quantum Chemistry

Organoboranes-The Modern Miracle

Molecular Dynamics of Chemical Reactions


Details

No. of pages:
80
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483284484

About the Editor

Y. Marcus

L. Ben-Dor

