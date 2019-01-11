2019 ICD-10-CM Hospital Edition, 2019 HCPCS Professional Edition and AMA 2019 CPT Professional Edition Package - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323638395

2019 ICD-10-CM Hospital Edition, 2019 HCPCS Professional Edition and AMA 2019 CPT Professional Edition Package

1st Edition

Authors: Carol Buck
Spiral bound ISBN: 9780323638395
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th January 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This money saving package includes:

  • ICD-10-CM for Hospitals 2019 Edition
  • HCPCS 2019 Professional Edition
  • CPT 2019 Professional Edition

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Spiral bound ISBN:
9780323638395

About the Author

Carol Buck

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.