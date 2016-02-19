トンプソン＆トンプソン遺伝医学 第2版 - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9784895928755

トンプソン＆トンプソン遺伝医学 第2版

2nd Edition

Authors: Robert Nussbaum Roderick McInnes Huntington Willard
Paperback ISBN: 9784895928755
Imprint: Elsevier Japan
Page Count: 640
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
640
Language:
Japanese
Copyright:
© Elsevier Japan 2017
Imprint:
Elsevier Japan
Paperback ISBN:
9784895928755

About the Author

Robert Nussbaum

Affiliations and Expertise

Holly Smith Chair of Medicine and Science, Professor of Medicine, Neurology, Pediatrics and Pathology, Department of Medicine and Institute for Human Genetics, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Roderick McInnes

Affiliations and Expertise

Alva Chair in Human Genetics, Canada Research Chair in Neurogenetics, Professor of Human Genetics and Biochemistry, Director, Lady Davis Institute, Jewish General Hospital, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Huntington Willard

Huntington Willard is on the faculty of the Department of Human Genetics at the University of Chicago. Prior to this appointment, Willard was the President and Director of the Marine Biological Laboratory and Professor of Human Genetics at the University of Chicago. He was previously on the faculty at Duke University, where he was founding director of the university-wide Duke Institute for Genome Sciences & Policy from 2003 to 2014, the Nanaline H. Duke Professor of Genome Sciences, and the Arts & Sciences Professor of Biology & Genome Sciences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Human Genetics, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.