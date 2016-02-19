トンプソン＆トンプソン遺伝医学 第2版
2nd Edition
- 640
- Japanese
- © Elsevier Japan 2017
- Elsevier Japan
- 9784895928755
About the Author
Robert Nussbaum
Holly Smith Chair of Medicine and Science, Professor of Medicine, Neurology, Pediatrics and Pathology, Department of Medicine and Institute for Human Genetics, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Roderick McInnes
Alva Chair in Human Genetics, Canada Research Chair in Neurogenetics, Professor of Human Genetics and Biochemistry, Director, Lady Davis Institute, Jewish General Hospital, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Huntington Willard
Huntington Willard is on the faculty of the Department of Human Genetics at the University of Chicago. Prior to this appointment, Willard was the President and Director of the Marine Biological Laboratory and Professor of Human Genetics at the University of Chicago. He was previously on the faculty at Duke University, where he was founding director of the university-wide Duke Institute for Genome Sciences & Policy from 2003 to 2014, the Nanaline H. Duke Professor of Genome Sciences, and the Arts & Sciences Professor of Biology & Genome Sciences.
Department of Human Genetics, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA