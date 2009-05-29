19th European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering, Volume 26

Product and Process Design Molecular modelling Task based design Particulate processing, polymers and ceramics Specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals Simultaneous product and process design

Process Control and Operation On-line and off-line control Process monitoring and instrumentation Scheduling and batch plant operation Process safety Plant flexibility, resiliency and operability

Modelling, Simulation, Optimisation and Process Integration Multi-scale modelling Optimisation techniques with applications CFD and LBM applications Model development and validation Integration at various levels and scales Numerical techniques

New Frontiers in CAPE Nanofluids and nanoscale modelling Supply chain and logistics Data mining and pattern recognition CAPE in biotechnology and genetic engineering

CAPE in Sustainable Development Life cycle modelling and analysis Safety analysis, risk assessment, environmental impacts Waste reduction and management Water savings, allocation and wastewater treatment Education: sustainability and environmental aspects with CAPE

Energy Systems and CAPE Energy recovery at site and regional scale Simultaneous heat and power design Energy systems in total plant design and operation Non-traditional energy sources