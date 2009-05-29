19th European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering, Volume 26
1st Edition
ESCAPE-19: June 14-17, 2009, Cracow, Poland
Table of Contents
Product and Process Design Molecular modelling Task based design Particulate processing, polymers and ceramics Specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals Simultaneous product and process design
Process Control and Operation On-line and off-line control Process monitoring and instrumentation Scheduling and batch plant operation Process safety Plant flexibility, resiliency and operability
Modelling, Simulation, Optimisation and Process Integration Multi-scale modelling Optimisation techniques with applications CFD and LBM applications Model development and validation Integration at various levels and scales Numerical techniques
New Frontiers in CAPE Nanofluids and nanoscale modelling Supply chain and logistics Data mining and pattern recognition CAPE in biotechnology and genetic engineering
CAPE in Sustainable Development Life cycle modelling and analysis Safety analysis, risk assessment, environmental impacts Waste reduction and management Water savings, allocation and wastewater treatment Education: sustainability and environmental aspects with CAPE
Energy Systems and CAPE Energy recovery at site and regional scale Simultaneous heat and power design Energy systems in total plant design and operation Non-traditional energy sources
Description
The 19th European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering contains papers presented at the 19th European Symposium of Computer Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE 19) held in Cracow, Poland, June 14-17, 2009.
The ESCAPE series serves as a forum for scientists and engineers from academia and industry to discuss progress achieved in the area of CAPE.
Key Features
- CD-ROM that accompanies the book contains all research papers and contributions
- International in scope with guest speeches and keynote talks from leaders in science and industry
- Presents papers covering the latest research, key top areas and developments in computer aided process engineering (CAPE)
Readership
Researchers, practitioners and consultants in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and biochemical industry and is also useful as a reference book for a higher level course
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 29th May 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444535252
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444534330