13th International Symposium on Process Systems Engineering – PSE 2018, July 1-5 2018, Volume 44

Dr. Mario Eden is the Department Chair and Joe T. & Billie Carole McMillan Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering at Auburn University. Dr. Eden is also the Director of an NSF-IGERT Program on Integrated Biorefining. His main areas of expertise include process design, integration and optimization, as well as molecular synthesis and product design. His group focuses on the development of systematic methodologies for process and product synthesis, design, integration, and optimization.

Dr. Eden’s research has generated 90 refereed papers/book chapters and resulted in over 275 presentations at national and international meetings, including invited keynote lectures at the 2006 Danish Chemical Engineering Conference, the 2006 and 2012 AIChE Annual Meetings, the 2009 Process Systems Engineering Conference, the 2010 Mississippi State University Biofuels Conference, the 2013 International Symposium on Sustainable Chemical Product and Process Engineering, the 2013 World Congress of Chemical Engineering, and the 24th European Symposium on Computer Aided Chemical Engineering. To support his research and educational activities, Dr. Eden has successfully secured over $6.6M in extramural funding as PI, and an additional $10.6M as co-PI from federal and corporate sponsors.

Dr. Eden is the recipient of the National Science Foundation CAREER award (2006), the Auburn Engineering Alumni Council Junior Faculty Research Award (2006), the William F. Walker Superior Teaching Award (2007), the Fred H. Pumphrey Teaching Award for Excellence (2009 and 2011), the SGA Award for Outstanding Faculty Member in the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering (2009 and 2011), the Outstanding Faculty Member in the Department of Chemical Engineering (2009, 2011, 2013, and 2014), the Auburn Engineering Alumni Council Senior Faculty Research Award (2012), and the William F. Walker Merit Teaching Award (2014). As one of the founding members of Auburn University’s Center for Bioenergy and Bioproducts, Dr. Eden and his collaborators received the AU President’s Outstanding Collaborative Units Award (2012). At the 2009 Foundations of Computer Aided Process Design (FOCAPD), he was honored with the Best Faculty Contribution Award. Dr. Eden was selected to participate in the 2010 National Academy of Engineering Frontiers of Engineering Education Symposium. Dr. Eden received his M.Sc. (1999) and Ph.D. (2003) degrees from the Technical University of Denmark, both in Chemical Engineering. Dr. Eden was recently elected Director of the Computing and Systems Technology (CAST) Division of AIChE. Dr. Eden was also selected to co-chair the Foundations of Computer Aided Process Design (FOCAPD) conference in 2014.