13th International Symposium on Process Systems Engineering – PSE 2018, July 1-5 2018, Volume 44
1st Edition
Description
Process Systems Engineering brings together the international community of researchers and engineers interested in computing-based methods in process engineering. This conference highlights the contributions of the PSE community towards the sustainability of modern society and is based on the 13th International Symposium on Process Systems Engineering PSE 2018 event held San Diego, CA, July 1-5 2018. The book contains contributions from academia and industry, establishing the core products of PSE, defining the new and changing scope of our results, and future challenges.
Plenary and keynote lectures discuss real-world challenges (globalization, energy, environment and health) and contribute to discussions on the widening scope of PSE versus the consolidation of the core topics of PSE.
Key Features
- Highlights how the Process Systems Engineering community contributes to the sustainability of modern society
- Establishes the core products of Process Systems Engineering
- Defines the future challenges of Process Systems Engineering
Readership
Chemical engineers, chemical process engineers, researchers in industry and academia, students, and consultants for chemical industries
Table of Contents
PART A
Scientific Committee
Plenary Lectures
Model Development and Simulation
Methods, Software and Tools
Process Synthesis, Process Design and Life Cycle Modelling
PART B
Process Operation and Control
Environment and Energy
Bioresources, Bioprocesses, and Biomedical Systems
Food, (Bio-)Pharma, and Fine Chemicals
Open Science Movement and Education
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2602
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 19th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444642424
- Book ISBN:
- 9780444642417
About the Editor
Mario Eden
Dr. Mario Eden is the Department Chair and Joe T. & Billie Carole McMillan Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering at Auburn University. Dr. Eden is also the Director of an NSF-IGERT Program on Integrated Biorefining. His main areas of expertise include process design, integration and optimization, as well as molecular synthesis and product design. His group focuses on the development of systematic methodologies for process and product synthesis, design, integration, and optimization.
Dr. Eden’s research has generated 90 refereed papers/book chapters and resulted in over 275 presentations at national and international meetings, including invited keynote lectures at the 2006 Danish Chemical Engineering Conference, the 2006 and 2012 AIChE Annual Meetings, the 2009 Process Systems Engineering Conference, the 2010 Mississippi State University Biofuels Conference, the 2013 International Symposium on Sustainable Chemical Product and Process Engineering, the 2013 World Congress of Chemical Engineering, and the 24th European Symposium on Computer Aided Chemical Engineering. To support his research and educational activities, Dr. Eden has successfully secured over $6.6M in extramural funding as PI, and an additional $10.6M as co-PI from federal and corporate sponsors.
Dr. Eden is the recipient of the National Science Foundation CAREER award (2006), the Auburn Engineering Alumni Council Junior Faculty Research Award (2006), the William F. Walker Superior Teaching Award (2007), the Fred H. Pumphrey Teaching Award for Excellence (2009 and 2011), the SGA Award for Outstanding Faculty Member in the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering (2009 and 2011), the Outstanding Faculty Member in the Department of Chemical Engineering (2009, 2011, 2013, and 2014), the Auburn Engineering Alumni Council Senior Faculty Research Award (2012), and the William F. Walker Merit Teaching Award (2014). As one of the founding members of Auburn University’s Center for Bioenergy and Bioproducts, Dr. Eden and his collaborators received the AU President’s Outstanding Collaborative Units Award (2012). At the 2009 Foundations of Computer Aided Process Design (FOCAPD), he was honored with the Best Faculty Contribution Award. Dr. Eden was selected to participate in the 2010 National Academy of Engineering Frontiers of Engineering Education Symposium. Dr. Eden received his M.Sc. (1999) and Ph.D. (2003) degrees from the Technical University of Denmark, both in Chemical Engineering. Dr. Eden was recently elected Director of the Computing and Systems Technology (CAST) Division of AIChE. Dr. Eden was also selected to co-chair the Foundations of Computer Aided Process Design (FOCAPD) conference in 2014.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, Auburn University, AL, USA
Gavin Towler
Gavin Towler is the Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of UOP LLC, a Honeywell company. UOP is a leading supplier of catalysts, process technology, proprietary equipment and services to the oil, gas and petrochemical industries. In this capacity he is responsible for delivering process, catalyst and equipment innovations for UOP’s four businesses.
Gavin has 20 years of broad experience of process and product design and has 65 US patents. He is co-author of “Chemical Engineering Design”, a textbook on process design, and is an Adjunct Professor at Northwestern University, where he teaches the senior design classes.
Gavin has a B.A. and M.Eng. in chemical engineering from Cambridge University and a Ph.D. from U.C. Berkeley. He is a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of the Institute of Chemical Engineers, and is a Fellow of the AIChE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Honeywell/UOP, Des Plaines, IL, USA
Maria Ierapetritou
Marianthi Ierapetritou is a Professor in the Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering at Rutgers University in Piscataway, New Jersey. She obtained her BS from National Technical University in Athens, Greece (magma cum laude), her PhD from Imperial College (London, UK) in 1995 and subsequently completed post-doctoral research at Princeton University (Princeton, NJ) before joining Rutgers University in 1998. Among her accomplishments are the Outstanding Faculty Award in 2012, the Rutgers Board of Trustees Research Fellowship for Scholarly Excellence in 2004, and the prestigious NSF CAREER award in 2000.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, Rutgers University, Piscataway, New Jersey, USA