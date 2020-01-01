100 Years of Human Chorionic Gonadotropin
1st Edition
Reviews and New Perspectives
Description
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin: 100 years addresses the problems and confusion with completing and understanding the structure of hCG and the structure of hyperglycosylated hCG and the differences between the two independent molecules. The complete three-dimensional structure of hCG and hyperglycosylated hCG have now been determined. This succinct reference, written by the leading experts, shows the structure, the differences between the two structures, and how the two forms of hCG are differently processed. Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) is a multi-faceted molecule that has clinical and therapeutic implications and can be a challenging topic.
Key Features
- Covers the role of hCG in endometrial receptivity and embryo implantation
- Provides updated information on a complex and changing subject
- Addresses the specific hyperglycosylated hCG test that can distinguish a normal term and a failing pregnancy and screen for preeclampsia and gestational hypertension in pregnancy
Readership
Researchers in reproductive medicine and endocrinology; Oncology
Table of Contents
1. Human chorionic gonadotropin in cancer – where are we?
2. The role of hCG in endometrial receptivity and embryo implantation
3. LH/hCG-receptor independent activities of hCG and hCGβ
4. Pregnancy - Topics relating to hCG and pregnancy
5. hCG and early pregnancy complications
6. Fertility vaccines
7. Cancer Vaccines
8. Nano particles
9. Doping/hCG determination using mass spectrometry
10. Fertility
11. Cancer
12. Genetics and Cancer
Details
- No. of pages:
- 375
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128200506
About the Editor
Laurence A. Cole
Dr. Cole has served on the journal editorial board from 1994-2001 as the Editor of “Trophoblast Disease Update”. He has written more than 100 articles on hCG structure, physiology and immunoassay and on clinical applications of hCG or hCG-related molecules. He has a 1.17 FWCI in the Medicine category of SciVal where he has published throughout the various disciplines and maintains an average of 12.6 citations per article from 2009-2014. He has experience with international, single, and institutional collaboration. Awards and recognition for Dr. Cole include the Institute for Anticancer Research, Biannual Prize for best research; American Association for Clinical Chemistry, Most Outstanding Research Contributor to Clinical Chemistry Prize; Gynecology Oncology, Outstanding Speaker Award; and International Society for Study of Trophoblastic Disease, Gold Medal for most outstanding research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, USA hCG Reference Service, Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA
Stephen Butler
Dr. Butler attained his PhD from the University of London in 2001. He secured a Post Doctoral Fellowship at Yale University School of Medicine and became Assistant Professor at the University of New Mexico with the USA hCG Reference Service. Following lectureships at Queen Mary University of London and London Metropolitan University, he stood down as Reader (Associate Professor) from Middlesex University and UK higher education in June 2014. Dr Butler has published over 50 peer reviewed articles, reviews, letters and book chapters with the majority in the field of human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) and in particular the role of hCG as a biomarker and treatment target in cancer and pregnancy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Research and Development, MAP Diagnostics, Bedford, UK