10 Cool Lego Mindstorm Robotics Invention System 2 Projects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781931836616, 9780080546308

10 Cool Lego Mindstorm Robotics Invention System 2 Projects

1st Edition

Amazing Projects You Can Build in Under an Hour

Authors: Syngress
eBook ISBN: 9780080546308
Paperback ISBN: 9781931836616
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 30th October 2002
Page Count: 176
Institutional Subscription

Description

LEGO MINDSTORMS lets you design and program robots that can do just about anything!

The LEGO MINDSTORMS RIS 2.0 is the core set for all MINDSTORMS users, that lets users design and program working robots - limited only by their imagination. Initially designed for users 12 and up, LEGO MINDSTORMS has taken off with LEGO enthusiasts of all ages.

10 Cool LEGO MINDSTORMS RIS 2.0 Projects: Amazing Projects You Can Build in Under an Hour provides step-by-step instructions and detailed illustrations for users of all skill levels and proficiencies.

Key Features

  • From out of the box to up and running in less than an hour
  • 8-page color insert. A color insert illustrates the complete projects in full-detail
  • Specifically targeted at new users of the LEGO MINDSTORMS RIS 2.0

Readership

New users of the LEGO MINDSTORM Robotics Invention System version 2.0. Written in a style not to alienate younger users, more experienced users will find this book indispensable with its easy-to-create projects to serve as a foundation for their advanced creation

Table of Contents

1: There's a Mouse in House
2: How to Build a Better Mouse Trap
3: Trains...
4: Planes...
5: And Automobiles...
6: BattleTank with Treads and Turrets
7: Chore-Doer 3000
8: Arachnoid-what? Building a Spider
9: Making the Band: Building a Drummer
10: Just Desserts: Building a Gumball Machine

About the Author

