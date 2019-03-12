Workbook and Competency Evaluation Review for Mosby's Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants
8th Edition
Description
Get a wide variety of exercises to enhance your learning with the Workbook and Competency Evaluation Review to Mosby’s Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants, 8th Edition. This chapter-to-chapter companion to Mosby’s Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants, 8th Edition, builds critical thinking skills and prepares you for your certification exam and clinical practice. Engaging review questions, exercises, and independent learning activities go beyond the textbook to help you practice procedures required for certification and help you learn to provide competent and respectful care.
Key Features
- Competency Evaluation Review section prepares you for certification exam without requiring you to purchase an additional text.
- 100 procedure checklists provide step-by-step list for completing skills for detailed self-evaluation of performance skills from the textbook.
- Optional learning exercises and mini-case studies highlight concepts and skills within each chapter so you can apply concepts and build critical thinking skills.
- A variety of activities and exercises including multiple-choice questions, matching, true/false, fill-in-the-blank, crossword puzzles, and labeling to enhance your learning.
- Independent learning activities in every chapter promote critical thinking with optional higher-level study opportunities for those wishing to go beyond the basic competency level.
Table of Contents
1. The Nursing Assistant Working in Long-Term Care
2. Resident Rights, Ethics, and Laws
3. Work Ethics
4. Communicating With the Health Team
5. Assisting With the Nursing Process
6. Understanding the Resident
7. Culture and Religion
8. Body Structure and Function
9. The Older Person
10. Sexuality
11. Safety
12. Preventing Falls
13. Restraint Alternatives and Safe Restraint Use
14. Preventing Infection
15. Body Mechanics and Safe Resident Handling, Moving, and Transfers
16. The Resident’s Unit
17. Bedmaking
18. Hygiene
19. Grooming
20. Nutrition and Fluids
21. Nutritional Support and IV Therapy
22. Urinary Elimination
23. Bowel Elimination
24. Exercise and Activity
25. Comfort, Rest, and Sleep
26. Oxygen Needs and Respiratory Therapies
27. Measuring Vital Signs
28. Assisting With the Physical Examination
29. Collecting and Testing Specimens
30. Admissions, Transfers, and Discharges
31. Wound Care
32. Pressure Ulcers
33. Hearing, Speech, and Vision Problems
34. Cancer, Immune System, and Skin Disorders
35. Nervous System and Musculoskeletal Disorders
36. Cardiovascular and Respiratory System Disorders
37. Digestive and Endocrine System Disorders
38. Urinary and Reproductive System Disorders
39. Mental Health Problems
40. Confusion and Dementia
41. Developmental Disabilities
42. Rehabilitation and Restorative Nursing Care
43. Assisted Living
44. Basic Emergency Care
45. End-of-Life Care
46. Getting a Job – Career Management
Procedure Checklists
Competency Evaluation Review
Textbook Chapter Review
Practice Examination 1
Practice Examination 2
Answers to Review Questions in Textbook Chapter Review
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 12th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323530637
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323530651
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323530729