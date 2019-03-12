Workbook and Competency Evaluation Review for Mosby's Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants

1. The Nursing Assistant Working in Long-Term Care

2. Resident Rights, Ethics, and Laws

3. Work Ethics

4. Communicating With the Health Team

5. Assisting With the Nursing Process

6. Understanding the Resident

7. Culture and Religion

8. Body Structure and Function

9. The Older Person

10. Sexuality

11. Safety

12. Preventing Falls

13. Restraint Alternatives and Safe Restraint Use

14. Preventing Infection

15. Body Mechanics and Safe Resident Handling, Moving, and Transfers

16. The Resident’s Unit

17. Bedmaking

18. Hygiene

19. Grooming

20. Nutrition and Fluids

21. Nutritional Support and IV Therapy

22. Urinary Elimination

23. Bowel Elimination

24. Exercise and Activity

25. Comfort, Rest, and Sleep

26. Oxygen Needs and Respiratory Therapies

27. Measuring Vital Signs

28. Assisting With the Physical Examination

29. Collecting and Testing Specimens

30. Admissions, Transfers, and Discharges

31. Wound Care

32. Pressure Ulcers

33. Hearing, Speech, and Vision Problems

34. Cancer, Immune System, and Skin Disorders

35. Nervous System and Musculoskeletal Disorders

36. Cardiovascular and Respiratory System Disorders

37. Digestive and Endocrine System Disorders

38. Urinary and Reproductive System Disorders

39. Mental Health Problems

40. Confusion and Dementia

41. Developmental Disabilities

42. Rehabilitation and Restorative Nursing Care

43. Assisted Living

44. Basic Emergency Care

45. End-of-Life Care

46. Getting a Job – Career Management

Procedure Checklists

Competency Evaluation Review

Textbook Chapter Review

Practice Examination 1

Practice Examination 2

Answers to Review Questions in Textbook Chapter Review