Vacuum Ultraviolet Spectroscopy I, Volume 31
1st Edition
Table of Contents
J. Samson and D. Ederer, Introduction. Sources: Synchrotron Radiation: S.L. Hulbert and G.P. Williams, General Description. J.B. West, Beamline Configuration. Laboratory Sources: J.R Roberts, Glow Discharges. M. Kühne, Hollow Cathode. M. Richardson, Laser Produced Plasma. A. Braundmeier and E.T. Arakawa, Transition Radiation. P. Jaegle, VUV Lasers. M. Kühne, Radiometric Characterization of VUV Sources. Optical Components: Reflecting and Imaging Optics: J.H. Underwood, Imaging Properties and Aberrations of Spherical and Non-Spherical Optics. W.R. Hunter, Reflectance and Polarization. E.M. Gullikson, Optical Properties of Materials. E. Spiller, Multilayers. Y. Vladimirsky, Zone Plates. W.R. Hunter, Windows and Filters. Dispersive Optics:T. Namoika, Diffraction Gratings. W.R. Hunter, Multilayer Gratings. E. Förster, Crystal Optics. Subject Index.
Description
This volume is for practitioners, experimentalists, and graduate students in applied physics, particularly in the fields of atomic and molecular physics, who work with vacuum ultraviolet applications and are in need of choosing the best type of modern instrumentation. It provides first-hand knowledge of the state-of-the-art equipment sources and gives technical information on how to use it, along with a broad reference bibliography.
Readership
Experimental researchers, graduate students, and practitioners in applied physics, especially spectroscopic methods; optical sources in physics and engineering; and atomic and molecular physics who work in the field of vacuum ultraviolet applications.
