Unstable States in the Continuous Spectra. Analysis, Concepts, Methods and Results, Volume 60
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Unstable states: from quantum mechanics to statistical physics - Ivana Paidarova & Philippe Durand
- Unstable States in Laser Assisted and Controlled Molecular Processes - O. Atabek, Roland Lefebvre & Nguyen-Dang
- Coherence Effects in Laser-Induced Continuum Structure - Ioannis Thanopulos & Moshe Shapiro
- Theory and State-Specific Methods for the Analysis and Computation of
Field-Free and Field-Induced Unstable States in Atoms and Molecules - Cleanthes A. Nicolaides
- Normal Form Theory and Transition States in Phase Space – Stephen Wiggins & Arseni Goussev
- The State-Specific Expansion Approach to the Solution of the Polyelectronic
Time-Dependent Schrödinger Equation for Atoms and Molecules in Unstable States - Cleanthes A. Nicolaides, Theodoros Mercouris and Yannis Komninos
- Theory of resonant states: An exact analytical
approach for open quantum systems - Gaston Garcia-Calderon
- Photon Wavepackets in Free Space - Gernot Alber, Magdalena Stobinska & G. Leuchs
- Long-Time Deviations from Exponential Decay – Gonzalo Muga, Donald W.L. Sprung, Joan Martorell & E. Torrontegui
Advances in Quantum Chemistry presents surveys of current developments in this rapidly developing field. With invited reviews written by leading international researchers, each presenting new results, it provides a single vehicle for following progress in this interdisciplinary area.
- Publishes articles, invited reviews and proceedings of major international conferences and workshops
- Written by leading international researchers in quantum and theoretical chemistry
- Highlights important interdisciplinary developments
Quantum chemists, physical chemists, physicists
564
- 564
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
27th October 2010
- 27th October 2010
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780123809018
- 9780123809018
9780123809001
- 9780123809001
About the Serial Editors
About the Serial Volume Editors
