Unstable States in the Continuous Spectra. Analysis, Concepts, Methods and Results - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123809001, 9780123809018

Unstable States in the Continuous Spectra. Analysis, Concepts, Methods and Results, Volume 60

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Erkki Brandas
Serial Volume Editors: Cleanthes Nicolaides
eBook ISBN: 9780123809018
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123809001
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th October 2010
Page Count: 564
Table of Contents

  1. Unstable states: from quantum mechanics to statistical physics - Ivana Paidarova & Philippe Durand

  2. Unstable States in Laser Assisted and Controlled Molecular Processes - O. Atabek, Roland Lefebvre & Nguyen-Dang

  3. Coherence Effects in Laser-Induced Continuum Structure - Ioannis Thanopulos & Moshe Shapiro

  4. Theory and State-Specific Methods for the Analysis and Computation of
    Field-Free and Field-Induced Unstable States in Atoms and Molecules - Cleanthes A. Nicolaides

  5. Normal Form Theory and Transition States in Phase Space – Stephen Wiggins & Arseni Goussev

  6. The State-Specific Expansion Approach to the Solution of the Polyelectronic
    Time-Dependent Schrödinger Equation for Atoms and Molecules in Unstable States - Cleanthes A. Nicolaides, Theodoros Mercouris and Yannis Komninos

  7. Theory of resonant states: An exact analytical
    approach for open quantum systems - Gaston Garcia-Calderon

  8. Photon Wavepackets in Free Space - Gernot Alber, Magdalena Stobinska & G. Leuchs

  9. Long-Time Deviations from Exponential Decay – Gonzalo Muga, Donald W.L. Sprung, Joan Martorell & E. Torrontegui

Description

Advances in Quantum Chemistry presents surveys of current developments in this rapidly developing field. With invited reviews written by leading international researchers, each presenting new results, it provides a single vehicle for following progress in this interdisciplinary area.

Key Features

  • Publishes articles, invited reviews and proceedings of major international conferences and workshops
  • Written by leading international researchers in quantum and theoretical chemistry
  • Highlights important interdisciplinary developments

Readership

Quantum chemists, physical chemists, physicists

Details

About the Serial Editors

Erkki Brandas

Erkki Brandas Serial Editor

Erkki Brändas was born in Tampere, Finland in July1940 and was, as a Finnish war child, transported to Sweden in February 1942, finally adopted by his Swedish parents and given Swedish citizenship in 1947. He received his FL (PhD) in 1969 and Doctor of Philosophy (habilitation) in 1972, both at Uppsala University. Except for guest professorships in USA, Germany, Israel, he spent his professional career in Uppsala employed as Assistant- Associate- and Full Professor from 1975 until retirement in 2007. In addition to serving as chairman of the department of Quantum Chemistry, he was appointed Executive Director of the Uppsala Graduate School Advanced Instrumentation and Measurement supervising the doctoral education of 35 PhD’s from 1997-2007. He has served on various international scientific and editorial boards, e.g. Wiley, Elsevier and Springer including the service as Editor-in-Chief for the International Journal of Quantum Chemistry, Series Editor of the Advances in Quantum Chemistry. He is the current President of the International Society for Theoretical Chemical Physics, since 15 years, chairing a variety of international congresses and other numerous meetings, schools and workshops. He has published over 260 articles and edited more than 50 books on fundamental theoretical chemical physics from research on atoms, molecules and solid-state physics to complex enough systems in biology – from the microscopic realm to the cosmological rank.

Uppsala University, Sweden

Uppsala University, Sweden

About the Serial Volume Editors

Cleanthes Nicolaides Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Hellenic Research Foundation, Athens, Greece

