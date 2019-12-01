Tribology Testing
1st Edition
Replicating Real World Engineering Systems
Description
Tribology Testing: Replicating Real World Engineering Systems explores the gap that exists between standard tests, procedures and the systems they are intended to reproduce. The author draws on decades of experience working in both commercial and academic tribological tests to provide proven techniques to successfully and efficiently bridge that gap. This is essential reading for any researcher or engineer who is working with the results of tribology tests, but it is also an ideal reference for anyone interested in increasing the efficiency of tribology research.
Key Features
- Describes how to calibrate commercially available test rigs for optimum accuracy
- Explains the purpose and context of different tribology tests, helping you choose the one most appropriate for your needs
- Includes detailed advice on post-metrological analysis, including surface topography, to interpret results correctly and help determine if the experiment was successful
Readership
Researchers in mechanical engineering, materials science, automotive science, aerospace, or manufacturing conducting experiments in tribology, wear, or friction. Equally applicable to academic and industrial research
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Purpose of tribology testing
3. Range of potential tribology tests
4. Designing tribology tests on commercially available rigs
5. Adapting commercial rigs to meet special requirements
6. Special rig design
7. Checking the test ran appropriately – what to look for
8. Understanding the results
9. The limits of what can be understood and interpreted
10. Post metrological analysis
11. Next steps in tribological testing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128119334
About the Author
Peter Lee
Peter M Lee is a Principal Engineer – Tribologist at Southwest Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas. He started life as a motor vehicle technician before obtaining an Automotive Engineering Degree at University of Leeds in the UK. After achieving a phd in Engine Tribology, he spent five years continuing his studies with a Royal Academy of Engineering Research Fellowship. He has since spent his entire tribology career assisting clients with replicating real situations and obtaining meaningful and useful data from tribology rigs.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Engineer, Tribologist, Southwest Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, USA