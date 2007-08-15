Thoracic Surgery Atlas
1st Edition
Description
In this highly illustrated, comprehensive review of general thoracic surgery, the author shares some of his valuable experience-based observations to help guide the practitioner through details of complex procedures, avoid common problems, and manage complications when they occur. Each chapter is liberally illustrated with original line drawings that depict the relevant anatomy and steps associated with each procedure.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Incisions
Chapter 2: Minimally invasive approaches
Chapter 3: Lung
Chapter 4: Chest wall
Chapter 5: Mediastinum
Chapter 6: Esophagus
Chapter 7: Thoracic duct
Chapter 8: Sympathetic chain
Chapter 9: Diaphragm
Chapter 10: Major airways
Chapter 11: Pleura
Details
- No. of pages:
- 325
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 15th August 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721603254
About the Author
Mark Ferguson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, University of Chicago Hospitals, Section of Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery, Chicago, IL
