Thoracic Surgery Atlas - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780721603254

Thoracic Surgery Atlas

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Ferguson Mark Ferguson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721603254
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th August 2007
Page Count: 325
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In this highly illustrated, comprehensive review of general thoracic surgery, the author shares some of his valuable experience-based observations to help guide the practitioner through details of complex procedures, avoid common problems, and manage complications when they occur. Each chapter is liberally illustrated with original line drawings that depict the relevant anatomy and steps associated with each procedure.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Incisions

Chapter 2: Minimally invasive approaches

Chapter 3: Lung

Chapter 4: Chest wall

Chapter 5: Mediastinum

Chapter 6: Esophagus

Chapter 7: Thoracic duct

Chapter 8: Sympathetic chain

Chapter 9: Diaphragm

Chapter 10: Major airways

Chapter 11: Pleura

Details

No. of pages:
325
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9780721603254

About the Author

Mark Ferguson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, University of Chicago Hospitals, Section of Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery, Chicago, IL

Mark Ferguson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, University of Chicago Hospitals, Section of Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery, Chicago, IL

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.