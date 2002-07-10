Third Generation CDMA Systems for Enhanced Data Services - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124680418, 9780080519234

Third Generation CDMA Systems for Enhanced Data Services

1st Edition

Authors: Giridhar Mandyam Jersey Lai
Series Editors: Jerry Gibson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124680418
eBook ISBN: 9780080519234
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th July 2002
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

Preface

  1. Introduction to Cellular Systems
  2. Direct-Sequence Spread Spectrum Systems
  3. The Mobile Channel and Diversity Reception in CDMA Systems
  4. An Overview of IS-95 and cdma2000
  5. 1X-EV: Evolution of cdma2000
  6. WCDMA Overview
  7. IS-95, cdma2000, 1X-EV, and WCDMA Performance
  8. Handover in IS-95, cdma2000, 1X-EV, and WCDM
    Appendix: CDMA Transceivers Author Biographies Index

Description

The use of mobile communication devices has grown phenomenally throughout the world during the last few years. With strong consumer demand to increase data delivery (large emails, browsing the Internet on wireless devices, transferring video images, etc.), engineers are faced with the challenge of enhancing CDMA to provide larger data capabilities while improving voice signals for clearer reception. In November 2001 the U.S. Federal Communications Commission released a much broader band of frequencies to wireless service providers, which will speed up the development of these systems.

Key Features

Simulation results demonstrate the performance benefits of the proposed systems versus their third-generation predecessors Up-to-date overview of the standardised air interface

Readership

Electrical engineers working in communications, wireless, and microwaves. Also sales engineers and managers in the wireless telecommunications industry.

Reviews

Provides an overview and comparison of the code division multiple access (CDMA) systems presently being deployed for second- and third-generation cellular telephony. The authors, who are researchers for Nokia, explain the basic principles of direct-sequence spread spectrum systems, and describe the IS-95, cdma2000, 1X-EV, and wideband CDMA air interfaces and systems. The voice capacity and data rates of each system are analyzed. An appendix identifies the basic components of a CDMA transceiver.Book News, Inc.®, Portland, OR

About the Authors

Giridhar Mandyam Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Nokia Research Center, Dallas, Texas, U.S.A.

Jersey Lai Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Nokia Research Center, Dallas, Texas, U.S.A.

About the Series Editors

Jerry Gibson Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University of California, Santa Barbara, CA, USA

