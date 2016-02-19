The Wechsler Enterprise
1st Edition
An Assessment of the Development, Structure and Use of the Wechsler Tests of Intelligence
Description
This is a unique work which is the culmination of the author's many years of experience in the use of the Wechsler tests in clinical assessments and as a teacher of their use. In his research, he has questioned the validity of the hypotheses used to explain the meaning of Wechsler data and the heuristic value of Wechsler data in clinical assessment. This book traces the history and development of the tests and reflects on their psychometric qualities and clinical utility. A challenging work, it asks clinicians to examine some of their most cherished hypotheses regarding the use of these tests in clinical assessment.
Readership
Of interest to clinicial psychologists, psychiatrists, and educators.
Table of Contents
(partial) Prologue. The psychometric development of the Wechsler scale. The clinical use of the Wechsler scales. The use of the Wechsler in the assessment of intellectual difficulties. The use of the Wechsler in the assessment of cerebral pathology. The use of the Wechsler in the assessment of schizophrenia. The use of the Wechsler in the assessment of other psychiatric disorders. Factors which influence the clinical use of subtest patterning. The use of the Wechsler tests in scholastic assessment. Summary and conclusions. References.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st October 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285948
About the Author
G. Frank
Affiliations and Expertise
New York, USA
About the Editor
H.J. Eysenck
Reviews
@qu:...can profitably be read by clinical and educational psychologists... @source:Educational Review @qu:...a very salutory book which ought to be read by clinical psychologists using the Wechsler and interpreting it in a clinical context. @source:Behavior Research Therapy @qu:...a useful addition to the armoury of the regular Wechsler user. @source:University of Dublin Higher Education & Educational Research