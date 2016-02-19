The Spectroscopy of Semiconductors, Volume 36
1st Edition
Table of Contents
D. Heiman, Laser Spectroscopy of Semiconductors at Low Temperatures and High Magnetic Fields. A.V. Nurmikko, Transient Spectroscopy by Ultrashort Laser Pulse Techniques. A.K. Ramdas and S. Rodriguez, Piezospectroscopy of Semiconductors. O.J. Glembocki and B.V. Shanabrook, Photoreflectance Spectroscopy of Microstructures. D.G. Seiler, C.L. Littler, and M.H. Weiler, One- and Two-Photon Magneto-Optical Spectroscopy of InSb and Hg1-xCdxTe. Each chapter includes references. Index.
Description
Spectroscopic techniques are among the most powerful characterization methods used to study semiconductors. This volume presents reviews of a number of major spectroscopic techniques used to investigate bulk and artificially structured semiconductors including: photoluminescence, photo-reflectance, inelastic light scattering, magneto-optics, ultrafast work, piezo-spectroscopy methods, and spectroscopy at extremely low temperatures and high magnetic fields. Emphasis is given to major semiconductor systems, and artificially structured materials such as GaAs, InSb, Hg1-xCdxTe and MBE grown structures based upon GaAs/AlGaAs materials. Both the spectroscopic novice and the expert will benefit from the descriptions and discussions of the methods, principles, and applications relevant to today's semiconductor structures.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Discusses the latest advances in spectroscopic techniques used to investigate bulk and artificially structured semiconductors
- Features detailed review articles which cover basic principles
- Highlights specific applications such as the use of laser spectroscopy for the characterization of GaAs quantum well structures
Readership
Electrical engineers, materials scientists, physicists, and industrial scientists, particularly researchers and technicians in the semiconductor industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 435
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 7th July 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080864334
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
R. K. Willardson Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
WILLARDSON CONSULTING SPOKANE, WASHINGTON
Eicke Weber Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Fraunhofer-Institut für Solare Energiesysteme ISE, Freiburg, Germany
Albert Beer Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
CONSULTING PHYSICIST COLUMBUS, OHIO
About the Serial Volume Editors
Christopher Littler Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of North Texas
David Seiler Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute of Standards and Technology