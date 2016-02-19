The Spectroscopy of Semiconductors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127521367, 9780080864334

The Spectroscopy of Semiconductors, Volume 36

1st Edition

Serial Editors: R. K. Willardson Eicke Weber Albert Beer
Serial Volume Editors: Christopher Littler David Seiler
eBook ISBN: 9780080864334
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th July 1992
Page Count: 435
Table of Contents

D. Heiman, Laser Spectroscopy of Semiconductors at Low Temperatures and High Magnetic Fields. A.V. Nurmikko, Transient Spectroscopy by Ultrashort Laser Pulse Techniques. A.K. Ramdas and S. Rodriguez, Piezospectroscopy of Semiconductors. O.J. Glembocki and B.V. Shanabrook, Photoreflectance Spectroscopy of Microstructures. D.G. Seiler, C.L. Littler, and M.H. Weiler, One- and Two-Photon Magneto-Optical Spectroscopy of InSb and Hg1-xCdxTe. Each chapter includes references. Index.

Description

Spectroscopic techniques are among the most powerful characterization methods used to study semiconductors. This volume presents reviews of a number of major spectroscopic techniques used to investigate bulk and artificially structured semiconductors including: photoluminescence, photo-reflectance, inelastic light scattering, magneto-optics, ultrafast work, piezo-spectroscopy methods, and spectroscopy at extremely low temperatures and high magnetic fields. Emphasis is given to major semiconductor systems, and artificially structured materials such as GaAs, InSb, Hg1-xCdxTe and MBE grown structures based upon GaAs/AlGaAs materials. Both the spectroscopic novice and the expert will benefit from the descriptions and discussions of the methods, principles, and applications relevant to today's semiconductor structures.

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Discusses the latest advances in spectroscopic techniques used to investigate bulk and artificially structured semiconductors

  • Features detailed review articles which cover basic principles
  • Highlights specific applications such as the use of laser spectroscopy for the characterization of GaAs quantum well structures

Readership

Electrical engineers, materials scientists, physicists, and industrial scientists, particularly researchers and technicians in the semiconductor industry.

Details

No. of pages:
435
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080864334

About the Serial Editors

R. K. Willardson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

WILLARDSON CONSULTING SPOKANE, WASHINGTON

Eicke Weber Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Fraunhofer-Institut für Solare Energiesysteme ISE, Freiburg, Germany

Albert Beer Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

CONSULTING PHYSICIST COLUMBUS, OHIO

About the Serial Volume Editors

Christopher Littler Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of North Texas

David Seiler Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Standards and Technology

