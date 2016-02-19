The Scattering of Light and Other Electromagnetic Radiation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124045507, 9781483191744

The Scattering of Light and Other Electromagnetic Radiation

1st Edition

Physical Chemistry: A Series of Monographs

Authors: Milton Kerker
Editors: Ernest M. Loebl
eBook ISBN: 9781483191744
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 688
Description

The Scattering of Light and Other Electromagnetic Radiation discusses the theory of electromagnetic scattering and describes some practical applications. The book reviews electromagnetic waves, optics, the interrelationships of main physical quantities and the physical concepts of optics, including Maxwell's equations, polarization, geometrical optics, interference, and diffraction. The text explains the Rayleigh2 theory of scattering by small dielectric spheres, the Bessel functions, and the Legendre functions. The author also explains how the scattering functions for a homogenous sphere change depending on different physical parameters such as the optical size, the complex refractive index, and the angle of observation. The author addresses the assignment of a complex dielectric constant and a corresponding refractive index to plasma when an alternating electrical field is applied that will make the plasma exhibit conductivity and polarization. In a liquid, the author points out that the intensity of scattering is one or two orders of magnitude less than that found in a gaseous system; he explains that the molecules are no longer acting as incoherent nor as randomly located scatterers. This book can be useful for physicists, chemists, biochemists, and engineers whose work includes research utilizing light scattering in the study of certain gases, pure liquids, molecular solutions, macromolecules, polymers, and glass.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Glossary Of Principal Symbols

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1 Resume

1.2 Notation

Chapter 2. Electromagnetic Waves

2.1 Maxwell's Equations

2.2 Electromagnetic Waves

2.3 Polarization

2.4 Geometrical Optics

2.5 Interference and Diffraction

2.6 Surface Waves

Chapter 3. Scattering by a Sphere

3.1 Historical Introduction. The Color and the Polarization of Skylight

3.2 The Rayleigh Theory of Scattering by Small Dielectric Spheres

3.3 General Theory of Scattering by a Sphere

3.4 Historical Postscript

3.5 Notation

3.6 Bessel Functions

3.7 Legendre Functions

3.8 Tabulations of Scattering Functions for Spherical Particles

3.9 Approximations

3.10 Point Matching Method

3.11 Radiation Pressure

Chapter 4. The Scattering Functions for Spheres

4.1 Scattering Coefficients

4.2 Efficiency Factors

4.3 Backscatter

4.4 Angular Intensity Functions

4.5 Radiation Pressure

4.6 Plasmas

Chapter 5. Scattering by Stratified Spheres

5.1 Coated Sphere

5.2 Numerical Results for Coated Spheres; Qsca

5.3 Numerical Results for Coated Spheres; Backscatter

5.4 Multilayered Spheres

5.5 Spherically Symmetrical Lenses

5.6 Spheres with Continuously Variable Refractive Index

5.7 Neighboring Spheres

Chapter 6. Scattering by Infinite Cylinders

6.1 Homogeneous Circular Cylinders

6.2 Radially Stratified Cylinders

6.3 Variable Refractive Index

6.4 Anisotropic Cylinders

6.5 The Scattering Functions for Cylinders

6.6 Noncircular Cylinders

6.7 Experimental Results

Chapter 7. Analysis of Particle Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Colloids with Narrow Size Distributions

7.3 Average Size from Transmission

7.4 Average Size from Angular Variation of Scattering

7.5 Particle Size Distribution

7.6 Color Effects

Chapter 8. Rayleigh-Debye Scattering

8.1 General Theory

8.2 Size and Shape of Particles and Macromolecules

8.3 Polydisperse Systems

8.4 Inhomogeneous Media

8.5 Size versus Shape Effects

8.6 Table of Form Factors

Chapter 9. Scattering by Liquids

9.1 Pure Liquids

9.2 Binary Solutions

9.3 Multicomponent Solutions

9.4 Critical Opalescence

Chapter 10. Anisotropy

10.1 Scattering by a Small Ellipsoid

10.2 Effect of Anisotropy upon Intensity; Cabannes Factor

10.3 Depolarization by Liquids

10.4 Partial Orientation

10.5 Optical Anisotropy

10.6 Ellipsoids and Spheroids Comparable to the Wavelength

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
688
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483191744

