The Methods and Materials of Demography
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction. Basic Sources of Statistics. Collection and Processing of Demographic Data. Population Size. Population Distribution of Geographic Areas. Population Distribution. Classification of Residence. Sex Composition. Age Composition. Racial and Ethnic Composition. Marital Characteristics and Family Groups. Educational Characteristics. Economic Characteristics. Population Change. Mortality. The Life Table. Natality. Measures Based on Vital Statistics. Natality. Measures Based on Censuses and Surveys. Reproductivity. Marriage and Divorce. International Migration. Internal Migration and Short-Distance Mobility. Population Estimates. Population Projections. Some Methods of Estimation for Statistically Underdeveloped Areas. Appendix A: Reference Tables for Constructing and Abridged Life Table by the Reed-Merrell Method. Appendix B: Selected "West" Model Life Tables and Stable Population Tables, and Related Reference Tables. Appendix C: Selected General Methods. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
Like the original two-volume work, this work attempts to present a systematic and comprehensive exposition, with illustrations, of the methods used by technicians and research workers in dealing with demographic data. The book is concerned with how data on population are gathered, classified, and treated to produce tabulations and various summarizing measures that reveal the significant aspects of the composition and dynamics of populations. It sets forth the sources, limitations, underlying definitions, and bases of classification, as well as the techniques and methods that have been developed for summarizing and analyzing the data.
Readership
Graduate and undergraduate students studying population data, as well as professionals who use population data.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 577
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th October 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289106
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Henry Shryock Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Bowling Green University, Ohio, U.S.A.
About the Series Editors
Jacob Siegel Series Editor
Jacob S. Siegel has had three overlapping careers: former senior statistician for demographic research and analysis for the U.S. Census Bureau, former senior research scholar and professorial lecturer in demography in the Department of Demography, Georgetown University, and currently, private consultant, J. Stuart Siegel Demographic Services. In his career at the U.S. Census Bureau, Siegel received both the Gold Medal Award and the Silver Medal Award from the Department of Commerce. He is formerly President of the Population Association of America and is currently a Fellow of the American Statistical Association. For the past 20 years, Siegel has been working privately as an expert witness and a commissioned author of various technical documents in applied demography and gerontological demography. He is the author or co-author of three books, numerous monographs, papers, and book reviews. Applied Demography reflects the wide-ranging experience of the author as researcher, practitioner, and teacher of demography over the last several decades. He has been intimately involved in developments relating to population estimates and projections, evaluating census data for undercounts and other errors and serving as consultant and expert witness in high-profile cases on these and related matters.
Affiliations and Expertise
J. Stuart Siegel Demographic Services, North Bethesda, Maryland, U.S.A.