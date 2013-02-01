The Epidemiology of Plasmodium vivax: History, Hiatus and Hubris, Part B, Volume 81
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Editors
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One. Plasmodium vivax
1. Introduction
2. The General Life Cycle of Plasmodium vivax and Other Primate Malaria Parasite Species
3. In Vitro and Ex Vivo Models for Examining P. vivax Biology
4. Neotropical Non-Human Primate Models (New World Monkeys) for Investigating the Varied Biology of vivax Malaria
5. The Relapsing Malaria Parasites of Southern Asian Macaque Monkeys as Models for P. vivax Biology
6. From Genomics to Systems Biology: The Bigger Picture Puzzles
7. Conclusions
8. Acknowledgements
References
Chapter Two. Red Blood Cell Polymorphism and Susceptibility to Plasmodium vivax
1. Introduction
2. The Era of Great Biological Discovery
3. Resistance to P. vivax and Insights On Malaria Red Cell Invasion
4. Evolving Perspectives on Resistance to P. vivax
5. Conclusions and Future Directions
6. Acknowledgements
References
Chapter Three. Natural Acquisition of Immunity to Plasmodium vivax
1. Overview of Naturally Acquired Immunity to Malaria
2. Differential Acquisition of Immunity to P. vivax and P. falciparum Under Natural Exposure
3. Acquisition of Immunity in Experimental Infections – Lessons from Malaria Therapy Patients and Irradiated Sporozoites
4. Unique Biological Characteristics of P. vivax that Contribute to NAI
5. Effector Mechanisms for Blood-Stage Immunity
6. Targets of Blood-Stage Immunity
7. Immune Responses to Malaria Pre-Erythrocytic Stages
8. Sexual Stage Parasites and Transmission-Blocking Immunity
9. Conclusions
10. Future Directions
References
Chapter Four. G6PD Deficiency
1. Introduction
2. Historical Overview
3. Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency: The Enzyme and Its Gene
4. Diagnosing G6PD Deficiency
5. Mapping the Spatial Distribution of G6PD Deficiency
6. Spatial Co-occurrence of G6PD Deficiency with P. vivax Endemicity
7. Evolutionary Drivers of the Distribution of G6PD Deficiency
8. Primaquine, P. vivax and G6PD Deficiency
9. Towards a Risk Framework for P. vivax Relapse Treatment
10. Conclusions
11. Acknowledgements
References
Chapter Five. Genomics, Population Genetics and Evolutionary History of Plasmodium vivax
1. The Importance of Studying Plasmodium Diversity
2. The Evolutionary History of P. vivax
3. The P. vivax Genome and Comparative Genomics
4. P. vivax Global Genetic Diversity and Population Structure
5. P. vivax Population Genetics in India
6. Conclusion
7. Acknowledgements
References
Chapter Six. Malariotherapy – Insanity at the Service of Malariology
1. Introduction
2. The Era of Malariotherapy
3. The Practice of Malariotherapy
4. Malariotherapy and Malariology
5. Malariotherapy’s Major Contributions to Malariology
6. Lessons from Malariotherapy: Caveats and Current Relevance
7. Conclusions
References
Index
Description
First published in 1963, Advances in Parasitology contains comprehensive and up-to-date reviews in all areas of interest in contemporary parasitology.
Advances in Parasitology includes medical studies on parasites of major influence, such as Plasmodium falciparum and trypanosomes. The series also contains reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which shape current thinking and applications.
Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including control of human parasitic diseases and global mapping of infectious diseases.
Key Features
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
- Contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
Readership
Researchers in parasitology, tropical medicine and entomology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 1st February 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124078260
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124078772
Reviews
"One is struck by the quality and scholarship of the various chapters and the obviously efficient editing." --Parasitology
"The policy of the editors of Advances in Parasitology to include reviews from any aspect of parasitology and the high standard of individual papers have resulted in this series of volumes becoming an indispensable source for students, teachers, and research workers." --Annals of Tropical Medicine and Parasitology
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
David Rollinson Serial Editor
Professor David Rollinson is a Merit Research Scientist at the Natural History Museum in London, where he leads a research team in the Wolfson Wellcome Biomedical Laboratories and directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for schistosomiasis. He has had a long fascination with parasites and the diseases that they cause, this has involved him in many overseas projects especially in Africa. He is on the WHO Expert Advisory Panel of parasitic diseases, the editor of Advances in Parasitology and a former President of the World Federation of Parasitologists. His research group uses a multidisciplinary approach, which combines detailed molecular studies in the laboratory with ongoing collaborative studies in endemic areas of disease, to explore the intriguing world of parasites in order to help control and eliminate parasitic diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Natural History Museum, London, UK
About the Serial Volume Editors
S.I. Hay Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Epidemiology, Spatial Epidemiology and Ecology Group, Department of Zoology, University of Oxford, South Parks Road, Oxford, OX1 3PS, U.K.