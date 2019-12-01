The Aptamers Ligands
1st Edition
Powerful Tools from Molecular Evolution
Description
The Aptamers Ligands: Powerful Tools from Molecular Evolution discusses these short, single strand oligonucleotides that can fold in a three-dimensional conformation and how they can provide a precise molecular recognition of a given target. These nucleic acid based ligands are identified from large naive combinatorial oligonucleotide libraries using a well-established technology called SELEX (systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment). Aptamers can be extremely specific towards their target molecule with high selectivity and proper affinity dissociation constants. Moreover, they can be selected to recognize a high diversity of molecules, from very small compounds, to large macromolecules, such as proteins.
Key Features
- Provides the molecular evolution of aptamers
- Includes a technological history on the subject
- Presents analytic and purification applications
Readership
Scientists, engineers, technicians from industry or academia who want to use this technology or who already use this technology in a specific domain and wish to extend it. Students in biology or medicine and business developers who wish to familiarize themselves with aptamer technology
Table of Contents
- Concepts of evolution and molecular evolution
2. Definitions and history of aptamers
3. The SELEX principles and its variations
4. How to analyze a SELEX
5. The chemical optimization of aptamers
6. Biosensors and other analytical applications
7. The aptamoaffinty
8. Applications for in vivo imaging
9. Ribozymes or natural aptamers
10. Drug delivery applications
11. Aptamer as direct therapeutic agent
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482137
About the Author
Gerald Perret
Gérald Perret completed a PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the National Museum of Natural History. Then he joined the LFB Group as a laboratory manager. In 2012, he takes the responsibility of the innovative bioprocesses. In 2015 he becomes Project Director in the general management for Innovation and Scientific Affairs. His field of research is the aptamers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Innovation Project Director
Frederic Duconge
Dr. Frederic Ducongé, is a permanent researcher position at the Institute of Biomedical Imaging (I²BM) (300 researchers and 120 contract collaborators). During his career, he has been involved in research programs of five European networks. He also participated as an active member of several research programs supported by the French Association National for Research (ANR) and the French Association for Research on Cancer (ARC). For the last 20 years his work has been focused on combining molecular evolution with molecular imaging technologies in order to develop aptamers for diagnosis and therapy.
Affiliations and Expertise
CEA, France