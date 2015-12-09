Study Guide for Understanding Pharmacology
2nd Edition
Essentials for Medication Safety
Corresponding to the chapters in Understanding Pharmacology: Essentials for Medication Safety, 2nd Edition, this study guide offers content review, a wide range of engaging activities, and medication safety practice questions to help users master pharmacology concepts, learn drug safety, and practice dosage calculation.
- Medication safety practice questions help users review math skills in the context of patient care through realistic scenarios.
- Learning activities in a variety of engaging formats reinforce important concepts and information for each chapter.
- Practice quizzes at the end of each chapter help users prepare for exams and ensure content mastery.
- Study tips for users who speak English as a second language provide extra help for ESL users.
UNIT I: General Aspects of Pharmacology
1. Drug Regulation, Actions, and Responses
2. Safely Preparing and Giving Drugs
UNIT II: Mathematics for Pharmacology and Dosage Calculation
3. Mathematics Review and Introduction to Dosage Calculations
4. Medical Systems of Weights and Measures
5. Dosage Calculation of Intravenous Solutions and Drugs
UNIT III: Pharmacology For Multisystem Application
6. Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
7. Drugs for Pain Control
8. Anti-Infectives: Antibacterial Drugs
9. Anti-Infectives: Antiviral Drugs
10. Anti-Infectives: Antitubercular and Antifungal Drugs
11. Immunizations
12. Anticancer Drugs
Unit IV: Drug Therapy for Endocrine Problems
13. Drug therapy for Diabetes
14. Drug Therapy for Thyroid and Adrenal Gland Problems
Unit V: Drug Therapy for Problems of the Circulatory and Cardiac Systems
15. Drug Therapy Affecting Urine Output
16. Drug Therapy for Hypertension
17. Drug Therapy for Heart Failure
18. Drug Therapy for Dysrhythmias
19. Drug Therapy for High Blood Lipids
20. Drug Therapy to Disrupt Clotting
Unit VI: Drug Therapy for Respiratory System Problems
21. Drug Therapy for Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and Pulmonary Fibrosis/Hypertension
Unit VII: Drug Therapy for Gastrointestinal System Problems
22. Drug Therapy for Gastrointestinal Dysfunction
23. Drug Therapy for Gastric Ulcers and Reflux
24. Drug Therapy with Nutritional Supplements
Unit VIII: Drug Therapy for Nervous System Problems
25. Drug Therapy for Seizures
26. Drug Therapy for Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Diseases
27. Drug Therapy for Psychiatric Problems
28. Drug Therapy for Insomnia
29. Drug Therapy for Eye Problems
Unit IX: Drug Therapy for Problems of the Musculoskeletal System
30. Drug Therapy for Osteoporosis and Muscle Relaxation
Unit X: Drug Therapy for Problems of the Reproductive System
31. Drug Therapy for Male Reproductive Problems
32. Drug Therapy for Female Reproductive Problems
Glossary
Index
M. Linda Workman
Formerly, Gertrude Perkins Oliva Professor of Oncology, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio
Linda LaCharity
Formerly, Accelerated Program Director and Assistant Professor, College of Nursing, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio