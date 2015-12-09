Study Guide for Understanding Pharmacology

UNIT I: General Aspects of Pharmacology

1. Drug Regulation, Actions, and Responses

2. Safely Preparing and Giving Drugs

UNIT II: Mathematics for Pharmacology and Dosage Calculation

3. Mathematics Review and Introduction to Dosage Calculations

4. Medical Systems of Weights and Measures

5. Dosage Calculation of Intravenous Solutions and Drugs

UNIT III: Pharmacology For Multisystem Application

6. Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

7. Drugs for Pain Control

8. Anti-Infectives: Antibacterial Drugs

9. Anti-Infectives: Antiviral Drugs

10. Anti-Infectives: Antitubercular and Antifungal Drugs

11. Immunizations

12. Anticancer Drugs

Unit IV: Drug Therapy for Endocrine Problems

13. Drug therapy for Diabetes

14. Drug Therapy for Thyroid and Adrenal Gland Problems

Unit V: Drug Therapy for Problems of the Circulatory and Cardiac Systems

15. Drug Therapy Affecting Urine Output

16. Drug Therapy for Hypertension

17. Drug Therapy for Heart Failure

18. Drug Therapy for Dysrhythmias

19. Drug Therapy for High Blood Lipids

20. Drug Therapy to Disrupt Clotting

Unit VI: Drug Therapy for Respiratory System Problems

21. Drug Therapy for Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and Pulmonary Fibrosis/Hypertension

Unit VII: Drug Therapy for Gastrointestinal System Problems

22. Drug Therapy for Gastrointestinal Dysfunction

23. Drug Therapy for Gastric Ulcers and Reflux

24. Drug Therapy with Nutritional Supplements

Unit VIII: Drug Therapy for Nervous System Problems

25. Drug Therapy for Seizures

26. Drug Therapy for Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Diseases

27. Drug Therapy for Psychiatric Problems

28. Drug Therapy for Insomnia

29. Drug Therapy for Eye Problems

Unit IX: Drug Therapy for Problems of the Musculoskeletal System

30. Drug Therapy for Osteoporosis and Muscle Relaxation

Unit X: Drug Therapy for Problems of the Reproductive System

31. Drug Therapy for Male Reproductive Problems

32. Drug Therapy for Female Reproductive Problems

Glossary

Index

