Remedy and Contaminant Components in Complementary Medicines

Dr. Yong Sik Ok is Full Professor in Division of Environmental Science and Ecological Engineering, Korea University, Seoul, Korea, where he also serves as Director of Korea Biochar Research Center. Prof. Ok served a number of positions worldwide including Honorary Professor at University of Queensland, Australia, Adjunct Professor at University of Wuppertal, Germany and Guest Professor at Ghent University Global Campus, Ghent University, Belgium. Prof. Ok holds B.S. (1998), M.Sc. (2000) and Ph.D. (2003) from Division of Environmental Science and Ecological Engineering, Korea University in Seoul, Korea. Prof. Ok was Postdoctoral Fellow at Department of Renewable Resources, University of Alberta, Canada and held Visiting Professorships in Department of Renewable Resources (University of Alberta), in Faculty of Bioscience Engineering (Ghent University), in Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering (Hong Kong Polytechnic University) and in Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering (National University of Singapore). Prof. Ok's academic background covers waste management, bioavailability of emerging contaminants, and bioenergy and value-added products. Prof. Ok also has experience in fundamental soil science and remediation of various contaminants in soils and sediments. Prof. Ok has published over 550 research papers, 36 of which were ranked as ESI top papers (32 nominated as "Highly Cited Papers" and 4 nominated as "Hot Paper"). Prof. Ok maintains a worldwide professional network through his service as Co-Editor for Critical Reviews in Environmental Science and Technology, and Associate Editor for Environmental Pollution, and as Editorial Board of Chemosphere, Journal of Analytical and Applied Pyrolysis and several other international scientific journals. In addition, Prof. Ok has served as Guest Editor for many leading journals, such as Chemical Engineering Journal, Journal of Hazardous Materials, Bioresource Technology, Science of the Total Environment, Chemosphere, Plant and Soil, and Geoderma. Prof. Ok has served as chairman of many conferences globally, such as The 20th International Conference on Heavy Metals in the Environment (ICHMET 2020, Korea).