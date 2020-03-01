Remedy and Contaminant Components in Complementary Medicines
1st Edition
Description
Remedy and Contaminant Components in Complementary Medicines provides a broad overview of contaminants in various types of complementary medicines for researchers from chemistry, pharmacology and environmental health backgrounds. By bringing together experts in multiple sub-disciplines including medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, and environmental contamination, the editors have amalgamated a single central resource for an introduction to the discipline as a whole. The chapters include organic, inorganic and microbial contaminants in herbal, ayurvedic, traditional and many other forms of complementary medicines covering their sources, characterization, toxicity and health risk assessment. The book also includes a chapter on the analytical methods used for characterization of contaminants. Every chapter incorporates comprehensive reviews covering the above topics with recent references, to introduce researchers to this field of interest and provide them with information that can easily be built upon.
Key Features
- Provides fundamental understanding of the sources, distribution, and toxicity of contaminants in complementary medicines, and includes clinical case studies of the toxicity of contaminants in complementary medicines in many countries
- Covers the existing literature on the interactions of contaminants in complementary medicines with human health
- Provides state-of-science information on contaminants reaching the human food chain through complementary medicines
- Includes up-to-date information on quality control and standards of complementary medicines
Readership
Organic and Inorganic Chemists, toxicologists and pharmacologists, environmental scientists
Table of Contents
- Complementary medicines: Definition, value and regulations
2. Sources of Heavy Metal(loid)s in Complementary Medicines
3. Sources of organic contaminants in Complementary medicines
4. Sources of microbial contaminants in complementary medicines
5. Distribution of Heavy Metal(loid)s in Complementary Medicines
6. Distribution of organic contaminants in Complementary Medicines
7. Distribution of microbial contaminants in Complementary Medicines
8. Bioavailability of Heavy Metal(loid)s in Complementary Medicines
9. Bioavailability of organic contaminants in Complementary Medicines
10. Bioavailability of microbial contaminants in Complementary Medicines
11. Toxicity of Heavy Metal(loid) in Complementary Medicines
12. Toxicity of organic contaminants in Complementary Medicines
13. Toxicity of Microbial contaminants in Complementary Medicines
14. Other contaminants in Complementary medicines
15. Cass studies of toxicity of contaminants in Complementary medicines
16. Management guidelines for the safe and beneficial use of Complementary medicines
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128160381
About the Author
Nanthi Bolan
Dr Nanthi Bolan completed his PhD in Soil Science and Plant Nutrition at the University of Western Australia, and is currently working as a Professor of Environmental Science at the University of Newcastle. His teaching and research interests include contaminant assessment and remediation, nutrient and carbon cycling, pollutants interactions in soils, greenhouse gas emission, soil remediation, and waste management. Nanthi is a Fellow of American Soil Science Society, American Society of Agronomy and New Zealand Soil Science Society, and was awarded the Communicator of the Year award by the New Zealand Institute of Agricultural Sciences. He has supervised more than 40 postgraduate students and was awarded the Massey University Research Medal for excellence in postgraduate students’ supervision. He has published more than 300 journal papers, and edited 4 books, and was awarded the M.L. Leamy Award in recognition of the most meritorious contribution to soil science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Environmental Science, University of Newcastle
Chun Guang Li
Dr Chun Guang Li is the Leader of Pre-Clinical Research Program and Head of Herbal Analysis and Pharmacology Laboratory at The National Institute of Complementary Medicine (NICM), University of Western Sydney. He completed his PhD in Pharmacology at the University of Melbourne in 1991 and held positions as Director of the Chinese Medicine Research Group and leader of the Herbal Pharmacology and Toxicology team at School of Health Sciences, RMIT University from 2007-2012. He commenced his current role as Pharmacology leader at NICM in late 2012. Dr Li has been extensively involved in medical research over the past decades. His current research interests are in the areas of traditional and natural medicines with a particular focus on chemistry and the bioactivity of natural products and medicines, including health food supplements and herbal medicines. Dr. Li has directed a number of funded research projects, coordinated three courses, supervised more than 20 PhD students and published over 150 articles in peer reviewed journals with more than 4900 citations and H-index 35.
Affiliations and Expertise
Leader of Pre-Clinical Research Program and Head of Herbal Analysis and Pharmacology Laboratory at The National Institute of Complementary Medicine (NICM), University of Western Sydney
Yong Ok
Dr. Yong Sik Ok is Full Professor in Division of Environmental Science and Ecological Engineering, Korea University, Seoul, Korea, where he also serves as Director of Korea Biochar Research Center. Prof. Ok served a number of positions worldwide including Honorary Professor at University of Queensland, Australia, Adjunct Professor at University of Wuppertal, Germany and Guest Professor at Ghent University Global Campus, Ghent University, Belgium. Prof. Ok holds B.S. (1998), M.Sc. (2000) and Ph.D. (2003) from Division of Environmental Science and Ecological Engineering, Korea University in Seoul, Korea. Prof. Ok was Postdoctoral Fellow at Department of Renewable Resources, University of Alberta, Canada and held Visiting Professorships in Department of Renewable Resources (University of Alberta), in Faculty of Bioscience Engineering (Ghent University), in Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering (Hong Kong Polytechnic University) and in Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering (National University of Singapore). Prof. Ok's academic background covers waste management, bioavailability of emerging contaminants, and bioenergy and value-added products. Prof. Ok also has experience in fundamental soil science and remediation of various contaminants in soils and sediments. Prof. Ok has published over 550 research papers, 36 of which were ranked as ESI top papers (32 nominated as "Highly Cited Papers" and 4 nominated as "Hot Paper"). Prof. Ok maintains a worldwide professional network through his service as Co-Editor for Critical Reviews in Environmental Science and Technology, and Associate Editor for Environmental Pollution, and as Editorial Board of Chemosphere, Journal of Analytical and Applied Pyrolysis and several other international scientific journals. In addition, Prof. Ok has served as Guest Editor for many leading journals, such as Chemical Engineering Journal, Journal of Hazardous Materials, Bioresource Technology, Science of the Total Environment, Chemosphere, Plant and Soil, and Geoderma. Prof. Ok has served as chairman of many conferences globally, such as The 20th International Conference on Heavy Metals in the Environment (ICHMET 2020, Korea).
Affiliations and Expertise
Korea Biochar Research Center, O-Jeong Eco-Resilience Institute (OJERI) and Division of Environmental Science and Ecological Engineering, Korea University, Seoul, Republic of Korea