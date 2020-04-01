Rehabilitation for the Elderly
1st Edition
Serious Gaming Based Tele-rehabilitation
Description
Rehabilitation for the elderly integrates knowledge, experience and best practices in this field, to offer guidance on developing action plans, standards and specifications. It particularly focuses on fall prevention and tele-rehabilitation. This book will be of interest to anyone designing technology or developing rehabilitation plans to mitigate the ageing process (biomedical engineers, biomechanists, serious gaming professionals, electronic engineers, physiotherapists). This book addresses the diverse challenges our ageing society is facing, and how new technologies and approaches can help us decrease the financial and social burdens as well as the related costs. This book offers readers a step by step guide to designing and implementing accessible and easy to use care services based on serious games. The contributors to the book are from both the academic and industry sector, plus some with engineering backgrounds, some from healthcare backgrounds. This allows for an interdisciplinary and customer centric approach, reflecting the way rehabilitation treatment is done. Content also includes coverage of new strategies/interventions to avoid falling, and the efficient exploitation of ICT to implement specific homecare services.
Key Features
- Focuses on tools and services that will extend autonomy and independence at home as well as contribute to a better quality of life.
- Covers the biomechanics determinants of the ageing process and neurodegenerative diseases
- Offers insights into future challenges facing our ageing society
Readership
Academics working in the fields of biomechanics, rehabilitation, ergonomics, serious gaming for healthcare, e-health infrastructures, homecare services
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. The ageing process
The normal ageing process and quality of life consequences
Neurodegenerative conditions link to the ageing process
Biomechanics considerations
3. Rehabilitation for the elderly, a complex process
Key purposes of the rehabilitation in the elderly community
The disciplines involved in the rehabilitation process
The rehabilitation trends for the elderly community
4. The gamification of the rehabilitation for the elderly
Typology of the elderly versus gaming
Serious Game and behavior changes
Gamification of the rehabilitation process for elderly users
5. Serious gaming and tele-rehabilitation in the elderly community
Serious gaming based tele – rehabilitation for elderly people: Challenges, ethics, regulation and standards
Advanced Sensing System in serious games, implication for older adults
Decision Support System in serious gaming based tele– rehabilitation, elderly people centered perspectives
6. Serious games and rehabilitation for the elderly community, a survey
A review of serious game for the rehabilitation of older adults
Proposition of a taxonomy for rehabilitation serious games targeting the elderly community
Perspectives for future development
7. Conclusion
8. References
9. Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128199022
About the Author
Caroline Barelle
She holds a Phd. from the “Ecole Doctorale Interdisciplinaire Sciences Santé”of the Université Claude Bernard, Lyon, France and has worked for CNRS in France and also as the National Technical University of Athens in Greece. She is a specialist in biomechanics focusing on motion analysis, modelling and simulation. She also has expertise of Information and Communication technologies. For many years, she has applied her knowledge and experience to the health and bioengineering domain with attention to our ageing society and its well-being. She has participated in numerous European and National research projects; mainly in the development of friendly tele-rehabilitation platforms for users with specific needs. She also currently works as an independent expert reviewer for the European Commission under the FP7 and Horizon 2020 program.
Affiliations and Expertise
Project Manager and Researcher, Motion Analysis And Performance (MAAP) Organisation, Paris, France
Nicolas Houel
He is an assistant professor at University of Reims Champagne-Ardenne. He holds a PhD from the Ecole Doctoral des Sciences pour l’Ingénieur et l’Aeronautique of the University of Poitiers and has worked for several sport and health structures. These include The French National Swimming Federation and Ecole Supérieure d’Ostéopathi. He is a specialist in biomechanics, focusing on approaches to evaluate performance in human motion and health. He has expertise on motion analysis and modelling. He has participated in health projects such as postural balance in the elderly with non-chronic low back pain, the effect of lyme and multiple sclerosis diseases on human walking and autonomy, and frailty. He also works as an independent reviewer for various scientific journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Laboratoire Performance, Sante, Metrologie, Universite Reims, France and Chairman of Motion Analysis and Performance (MAAP) Organisation, Paris, France