Rau's Respiratory Care Pharmacology
10th Edition
Description
You can breathe a little easier knowing there’s a proven way to master respiratory pharmacology! For over 30 years, Rau’s Respiratory Care Pharmacology has been considered the preeminent text on the subject. With easy to grasp terminology, relatable explanations, and reader-friendly writing, the 10th edition simplifies the process of learning pharmacology material like never before. As in previous editions, Rau’s is organized into three logical sections, covering the basics of respiratory care, frequently used drugs, and critical care medications. New to this edition is a Clinical Connections feature that helps you to connect lessons from the book with the clinical setting. Rau’s truly is the best source for preparing you for success on your exams and in professional practice!
Key Features
- Learning objectives parallel the levels tested by the NBRC exams to help you to identify important information that goes beyond memorization and recall.
- Key terms with definitions provide easy access to the pharmacologic vocabulary you should embrace.
- Key points boxes in each chapter highlight important concepts in the lesson.
- Full-color design makes the text more reader-friendly and helps you to identify relevant details within an illustration.
- Self-assessment questions give you the opportunity to test yourself on content learned with thought-provoking questions that require short answers.
- Clinical scenarios with follow-up SOAP assessment help you to assess your comprehension of the material.
- Glossary of all key terms in the text aids you in understanding the terminology associated with respiratory care pharmacology.
- Appendices on common units, systems of measurement, and acceptable mixtures provides references to need-to-know information such as abbreviations, conversion charts for temperatures, liquid metric and solids, and a simple drug compatibility chart for drug mixtures.
- Alphabetical drug index offers a direct index to look up information based on drug name.
Table of Contents
Unit I: Basic Concepts and Principles in Pharmacology
1. Introduction to Respiratory Care Pharmacology
2. Principles of Drug Action
3. Administration of Aerosolized Agents
4. Calculating Drug Doses
5. The Central and Peripheral Nervous Systems
Unit II: Drugs Used to Treat the Respiratory System
6. Adrenergic (Sympathomimetic) Bronchodilators
7. Anticholinergic (Parasympatholytic) Bronchodilators
8. Xanthines
9. Mucus-Controlling Drug Therapy
10. Surfactant Agents
11. Corticosteriods in Respiratory Care
12. Nonsteroidal Antiasthma Agents
13. Aerosolized Antiinfective Agents
14. Antimicrobial Agents
15. Cold and Cough Agents
16. Selected Agents of Pulmonary Value
17. Neonatal and Pediatric Aerosolized Drug Therapy
Unit III: Critical Care, Cardiovascular, and Polysomnography Agents
18. Skeletal Muscle Relaxants (Neuromuscular Blocking Agents)
19. Diuretic Agents
20. Drugs Affecting the Central Nervous System
21. Vasopressors, Inotropes, and Antiarrythmic Agents
22. Drugs Affecting Circulation: Antihypertensives, Antianginals, Antithrombotics
23. Sleep and Sleep Pharmacology
Appendix A: Answers to Self-Assessment Questions and Clinical Scenarios
Appendix B: Units and Systems of Measurement
Appendix C: Acceptable Mixtures of Most Commonly Prescribed Respiratory Care Drugs
Glossary of Selected Terms
Drug Index
Abbreviations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 482
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323553643
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323594660
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323594684
About the Author
Douglas Gardenhire
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgia State University, Atlanta, GA