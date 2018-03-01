Rapid Review Pathology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323476683, 9780323510585

Rapid Review Pathology

5th Edition

Authors: Edward Goljan
Table of Contents

1 Diagnostic Testing

2 Cell Injury

3 Inflammation and Repair

4 Immunopathology

5 Water, Electrolyte, Acid-Base, and Hemodynamic Disorders

6 Genetic and Developmental Disorders

7 Environmental Pathology

8 Nutritional Disorders

9 Neoplasia

10 Vascular Disorders

11 Heart Disorders

12 Red Blood Cell Disorders

13 White Blood Cell Disorders

14 Lymphoid Tissue Disorders

15 Hemostasis Disorders

16 Immunohematology Disorders

17 Upper and Lower Respiratory Disorders

18 Gastrointestinal Disorders

19 Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Disorders

20 Kidney Disorders

21 Ureter, Lower Urinary Tract, and Male Reproductive Disorders

22 Female Reproductive Disorders and Breast Disorders

23 Endocrine Disorders

24 Musculoskeletal and Soft Tissue Disorders

25 Skin Disorders

26 Nervous System and Special Sensory Disorders

Appendix: Formulas for Calculations of Acid-Base Disorders

Description

Whether you’re preparing for the USMLE Step 1, Step 2, or studying for course exams, Rapid Review Pathology, 5th Edition by acclaimed author Dr. Edward Goljan is your go-to guide for up-to-date, essential pathology information throughout medical school. User-friendly features that make this comprehensive review tool the top choice of students worldwide include an outline format, full-color layout, High-Yield Margin Notes, Key Points, and a strong clinical correlation throughout.

Key Features

Student Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, references, and animations, designed to produce a more rounded learning experience. You’ll also find approximately 500 new and updated USMLE-style questions, as well as new Integration Links that provide online access to additional images and schematics for further visual supplement to key areas of the text.

About the Authors

Edward Goljan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman of Pathology, Oklahoma State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, Tulsa, Oklahoma

