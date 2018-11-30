Protein Kinase Inhibitors as Sensitizing Agents for Chemotherapy, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. EGFR and HER2 inhibitors as sensitizing agents for cancer chemotherapy
2. BCR-ABL inhibitors as sensitizing agents for cancer chemotherapy
3. VEGFR inhibitors as sensitizing agents for cancer chemotherapy
4. ALK inhibitors as sensitizing agents for cancer chemotherapy
5. JAK2 inhibitors as sensitizing agents for cancer chemotherapy
6. FLT3 inhibitors as sensitizing agents for cancer chemotherapy
7. BRAF inhibitors as sensitizing agents for cancer chemotherapy
8. Bruton kinase inhibitors as sensitizing agents for cancer chemotherapy
Description
Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors as Sensitizing Agents for Chemotherapy, the fourth volume in the Cancer Sensitizing Agents for Chemotherapy Series, focuses on strategic combination therapies that involve a variety of tyrosine kinase inhibitors working together to overcome multi-drug resistance in cancer cells. The book discusses several tyrosine kinase inhibitors that have been used as sensitizing agents, such as EGFR, BCR-ABL, ALK and BRAF. In each chapter, readers will find comprehensive knowledge on the inhibitor and its action, including its biochemical, genetic, and molecular mechanisms' emphases. This book is a valuable source for oncologists, cancer researchers and those interested in applying new sensitizing agents to their research in clinical practice and in trials.
Key Features
- Summarizes the sensitizing role of some tyrosine kinase inhibitors in existing research
- Brings recent findings in several cancer types, both experimental and clinically, with a particular emphases on underlying biochemical, genetic, and molecular mechanisms
- Provides an updated and comprehensive knowledge regarding the field of combinational cancer treatment
Readership
Cancer researchers; oncologists; pharmacists; graduate students on cancer studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 30th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128127384
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128164358
About the Series Volume Editors
Zhe-Sheng Chen Series Volume Editor
Zhe-Sheng Chen opened the St. John’s University’s first cancer pharmacology laboratory. His research interest is multidrug resistance and its reversal, novel anti-cancer drug development. Chen serves as Editor of "African Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmacology"; Editor-in-Chief of “Journal of Cancer Research Updates" and "Journal of New Developments in Chemistry". He also serves as an Editorial Board member of 25 journals, an Ad Hoc reviewer of 180 journals, and a guest editor of "Current Pharmaceutical Biotechnology", "Cancer" and "Journal of International Medical Research". Chen has over 170 papers published, 6 book chapters, and 5 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Institute for Biotechnology and Professor of Cancer Pharmacology, St. John’s University, USA
Dong-Hua Yang Series Volume Editor
Dong-Hua Yang is an Assistant Professor at St. John’s University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. She works in the fields of Cancer Biomarkers and Cancer Pharmacology. Before joining St. John’s, she was a Research Assistant Professor at Fox Chase Cancer Center, where she took charge of the Tissue Research Service at the Biosample Repository Core Facility. She is a leading expert in the field of immunohistochemistry (IHC) and IHC quantitative analysis. She applied IHC technology to study the molecular alterations of known and novel signaling pathways that regulate embryogenesis, organ morphogenesis and tumorigenesis. Yang leads the automatic quantitative analysis (AQUA) for immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescence assays for biomarker research. Yang is the regional editor of “Current Proteomics”, guest editor of “Frontiers of Pharmacology”, “Cancers” and “Molecules”, associate editor of “ Journal of Nutritional Therapeutics”, “Journal of Cancer Research Updates” and “Journal of Analytical Oncology”, ad hoc reviewer of 0ver 50 journals. Yang has over 70 papers and 4 book chapters published.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Cancer biomarkers, St. John’s University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, USA